NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023-24 Season start/sit guide (Feb. 4) ft. Tyrese Haliburton

On Sunday, February 4, the NBA is set to feature nine games, providing NBA Fantasy team owners with a plethora of matchups to track. This presents a crucial opportunity for teams to gain momentum in their respective leagues during the mid-season. With some starters and rotation players uncertain about their availability, it adds an element of strategy for NBA Fantasy teams.

One player whose situation is intriguing to monitor is Tyrese Haliburton, due to uncertainty regarding his minutes restriction. He stands out among the few NBA Fantasy players we've examined to determine whether it's advisable to bench or start him.

NBA Fantasy Basketball 2023–24 Season start/sit guide (Feb. 4)

Guards to start/sit

Tyrese Haliburton: Start

Tyrese Haliburton played in the last three games but was limited to just 22 minutes. Even with short spurts, he was able to tally a double-double but be conservative with expectations until he gets his minutes up again, which we estimate will happen after the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Jaylen Brown: Start

There is no harm in starting Jaylen Brown against the Memphis Grizzlies. He has not missed much and has been an iron man when it comes to injuries. However, there is a risk for your NBA Fantasy team, as the Boston Celtics have enough firepower to take a win over the depleted Memphis Grizzlies without Brown.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Start

A source of three-pointers, KCP is listed as probable after logging in 33 minutes in the last matchup with the Trail Blazers. He should be able to suit up, though, after contributing 16 points for the Nuggets.

Forwards to start or sit

Kyle Kuzma: Sit

Having played a total of 36 minutes in the Wizards last game, Kyle Kuzma is said to be out due to a shoulder injury. The team has already confirmed that he won't be suiting up and he should rest on your NBA Fantasy team too.

Jerami Grant: Start

Jerami Grant was a DNP in the Portland Trail Blazers' most recent game, and he is likely resting again. However, he should be able to suit up against the Nuggets on February 23.

Centers to start/sit

Brook Lopez: Start

After missing his first game of the season, Brook Lopez is marked as 'questionable' by the Bucks in the upcoming game against the Utah Jazz. His brother, Robin, took the starting position but he should be able to suit up in the next game.

Rudy Gobert: Start

Having played in the last game against the Houston Rockets, Rudy Gobert was limited to 28 points on a bad shooting night. His ankle was to blame but he should play it through, just like he has been doing this season.

Myles Turner: Start

In the last four games, Myles Turner has missed two games due to a hamstring injury. He has been playing through and he should suit up even for just a limited time against the Charlotte Hornets.

