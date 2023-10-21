Tyrese Haliburton 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting Pacers All-Star's performance this season

After securing a huge contract with the Indiana Pacers and a Team USA FIBA World Cup stint, Tyrese Haliburton is poised to have another great year in the NBA. His fantasy value has constantly improved and we may see a few more adjustments entering the 2023-24 season.

From being an early second-rounder in 12-team NBA Fantasy leagues, Haliburton moved up to be 6th overall in Yahoo! rankings. He is behind Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Some drafts have him go up to as high as 3rd or 4th overall because of his ability to dish out assists with a low turnover ratio.

In the 2022-23 season, Haliburton went wild, averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals. He is also a good three-point shooter at 40% and shoots the ball well for a guard at 49%.

Tyrese Haliburton, from being a complimentary second-round pick on 12-team drafts, is now a player you can build upon.

Tyrese Haliburton NBA draft strategy

By getting Tyrese Haliburton, an NBA Fantasy owner would love to secure his assists mark with their first pick. It is a must that you have to get two bigs in the next three rounds to compliment the Pacers' point guard.

Ideally, the bigs come in the third round as you have the choice of getting Karl-Anthony Towns, Bam Adebayo, Myles Turner and Victor Wembanyama as compared to the second-round bigs composed of Jaren Jackson Jr. If you are lucky, Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis will reach you.

You may need to secure two more guards with assists from the 5th to the 10th round to secure your top spot in the category.

If you miss out on Haliburton, other guards you can build on in the next few picks are Steph Curry, LaMelo Ball and Damian Lillard.

There is a debate about whether you would get Giannis Antetokounmpo or Haliburton for the 4th pick, but it will now depend on the NBA Fantasy team owner and there is no wrong answer. It will depend on how you surround both players in the next rounds.