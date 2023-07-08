After the Indiana Pacers threw the bag at Tyrese Haliburton with a $260 million five-year max contract, the savvy point guard still has not gotten over what happened to him during free agency.

In an interview with Paul George, Haliburton didn't know how to react to the contract and said that he is still on cloud nine from what just transpired.

"You would think that it's like such this like overwhelming feeling that I don't even know how to act," Haliburton said. "I would just like start crying in it but it's crazy like the perspective I have like it was like written- I've known this is coming for a little bit now probably six months, I knew that something like this would be happening. I was like, can we just get it done so we can get to hooping. But definitely it hasn't hit me yet."

WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton reacts to getting a max contract extension

Haliburton was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis during the 2021-22 season. In his first full season in Indianapolis, the former Iowa State Cyclone repaid the trust providing career highs of 20.7 points, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

With the much-deserved contract extension, Haliburton's family still could not believe the generational wealth that came to their doorsteps.

"My Dad is still texting me at random hours of the day... he text me so crazy the other day like your mom ain't never held a million dollars in my hand. Make that happen for her," Haliburton said.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via

Tyrese Haliburton got emotional when thanking his mom after signing his max extension

Aside from the big jump during the 2022-23 season, Haliburton was also named to his first NBA All-Star Game for the NBA Eastern Conference, in which he played with Team LeBron.

Tyrese Haliburton joins Team USA for the 2023 FIBA World Cup

It is business as usual for Tyrese Haliburton as he grabs the opportunity to represent Team USA again for the 2023 FIBA World Cup that will be held in the Philippines.

This will be the second time that Haliburton will don the colors of Team USA since joining the national team in the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Team USA's roster is SET for the FIBA World Cup this summer Team USA's roster is SET for the FIBA World Cup this summer 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ikpk99E7GE

Haliburton will be accompanied by Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson, Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards and Jaren Jackson Jr.

