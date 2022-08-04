Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and more: 5 NBA players who have acted in major Hollywood movies

Players in the NBA have for long been attractive in terms of pulling crowds, not only to the arena they’re hooping in, but also on the big screen.

Four-time NBA champion Jamaal Wilkes initiated ties with Hollywood in 1971 when he took on a leading role in “Cornbread, Earl and Me.” Wilkes played the role of a standout basketball player in a movie that dealt with systemic racism and police brutality head-on.

Since then, a host of NBA stars have featured in movies – with roles ranging from a short appearance to being the said movie’s lead character. Quite a few stars are also in the movie production business. This has opened up the doors for basketball professionals to try their hand at acting.

Although their focus remains on the long and grueling season, players today have started using these channels to improve their reach and fanbase. That said, let’s take a look at some NBA players who have acted in major Hollywood movies.

#5 Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett has played small roles in Hollywood movies before and has acted in TV series as well. However, his most recent appearance in Adam Sandler’s “Uncut Gems” in 2019, is one to look out for. Streaming on Netflix, the movie revolves around sports gambling and Garnett plays the role of a gem-obsessed person.

Originally, the directors Josh and Benny Safdie had Amar’e Stoudemire in mind for the role. He played high-level basketball in the 2010-11 season, and the Safdie brothers are die-hard New York Knicks fans. However, as time passed, they got busy with other projects – and a few years later, Kevin Garnett got the call up.

#4 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been around the film industry since 1980, acting in a variety of movies. His big-screen debut came in 1980, when he acted as a co-pilot on ’Airplane!' – trying to land a plane despite being afraid to fly.

Since then he’s had a few small as well as big roles, and has done justice to all those opportunities.

#3 LeBron James

LeBron James is undoubtedly unfazed by the camera, given the limelight he’s been under since the start of his career in the league.

He translated that into a big-screen performance in 2015, playing himself in "Trainwreck." James handed out advice to Bill Hader’s character, who is a sports doctor, in a scene packed with humor which received a lot of applause.

LeBron James took his pursuit of Michael Jordan off the court as well, by acting in and producing "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in 2021. Although the movie has received mixed reviews, it is guaranteed that James is likely to make more big screen appearances soon.

#2 Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal’s off-court life has always been a source of excitement for fans. He can attract attention and is a very exciting personality, which makes him an ideal fit for a career in entertainment.

O’Neal has made appearances in a wide array of movies – in both support and lead roles – while also lending his voice in some animated movies.

O’Neal made his big screen debut with Blue Chips in 1994, a sports drama film in which he starred alongside Penny Hardaway. Within two years, he bagged a leading role as a wish-granting genie in Kazaam. Grown Ups 2 and Uncle Drew are other movies that Shaquille played noteworthy roles in.

#1 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan made his big screen entry in 1996, with ‘Space Jam’ – where he played himself and doubled-up on his fan following.

Jordan was already one of the biggest sports celebrities in 1996, having won four NBA titles – while dominating on the floor. The movie also features Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Larry Bird, and Muggsy Bogues.

Jordan has also acted in a basketball movie – ‘He Got Game’ – alongside Ray Allen, Rick Fox, Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Charles Barkey, and Scottie Pippen.

