5 NBA stars whose foul shooting has been impacted by rule changes in the 2021-22 season

The NBA has implemented rule changes this season that essentially prohibit players from creating fouls vs. opposition with "overt, abrupt or abnormal non-basketball moves." Players have complained, NBA fans have not, and foul shooting is down across the board. Stars that use a player's physicality against them just aren't camping at the line like in previous years. If this holds up, scoring will go down, and more defense will be the result. If players can't create foul shot opportunities, defenses will begin to clamp down on players because they know refs will not call the fouls they have in the past that gives the advantage to the offense.

Yes! Defense is back...

Or is it?

Let's check it out.

So lets examine five players who I thought were to be most affected by the NBA clamping down on offensive advantages.

#5 Luka Doncic

The preseason consensus pick for NBA MVP, Luka Doncic's numbers are down. Luka Doncic is a crafty talent that gets to spots in a methodical motion defenders have difficulty guarding. Just ask Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Luka's 2021-22 numbers after five games: 22.4 points a game - which is down from 27.7. He's down almost a full field goal make a game from last season, is shooting 41% vs. 47% from the field, and an abysmal 25% from the arc. Luka is shooting an effective field goal percentage of 46% - which is the worst since his rookie season - and attempting 3.4 foul shots as opposed to 5.2 last season.

#4 Trae Young

Trae Young's numbers are interesting. While he is up in makes a game (9.2 vs. 7.7) this year vs. last, and making 44% of his shots vs. 43% of last year, he's also down in three point attempts (5.4 vs. 6.3), eFG% (48% vs. 49%), foul shots a game (4.2 vs. 7.7) and scoring average (24.2 vs. 25.3). Trae Young has complained to the NBA and whoever wants to listen about the lack of calls. He is so frustrated despite his public reaction that he bumped a ref (fined 15k) in a double-digit loss to the Washington Wizards. Trae did that just to let him know directly what he's thought of the NBA officiating - or, as he probably would say, a lack thereof.

“Damian Lillard's never averaged 17 points probably since his rookie year. …I mean, Book's averaging 18. There's a lot of things that, when guys are driving straight and guys are getting knocked off balance”

