NBA Free Agency 2020 - 5 players Toronto Raptors could target this off-season

After winning the title, the Toronto Raptors had a comparatively disappointing season in 2019-20. With an eye on getting back to the summit again, the Toronto Raptors front office is expected to be active in the upcoming 2020 NBA free agency.

On that note, let's take look at five NBA free agents the Toronto Raptors can target this offseason.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Five players the Toronto Raptors could target to improve its roster

#5 Montrezl Harrell

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

Montrezl Harrell is one of the biggest names in the 2020 NBA free agency. He is an absolute beast on the boards, and his offensive game has improved massively during his NBA career.

Coming off the bench last season, Harrell put up spectacular numbers. He averaged 18.6 PPG and 7.1 RPG in 63 games en route to winning his first career sixth Man-of-the-Year award.

Montrezl Harrell could be a great fit with the Toronto Raptors because he could add some grit in the Raptors' roster. With Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors looking for bigs in the NBA free agency, Harrell could be just the man for the job.

Should the Toronto Raptors trade for Oladipo?? @Steve_A_Nixon tells you what he thinks! ⬇️https://t.co/t12O2Jjx2v — Raptors Rapture (@raptorsrapture) October 23, 2020

#4 Joe Harris

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris is a monster when it comes to knocking down perimeter shots and spacing the floor. He has also displayed a tendency to put in hard work inside, scoring a career-high 4.3 rebounds per game this season that includes one offensive rebound per game.

The Toronto Raptors are already one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the league, ranking sixth in terms of makes (37.1%), although that could be inhibited by Gasol’s likely departure.

Harris has managed to carve out a starter’s role in the NBA, which might displace either Powell or Anunoby next season.

If the Thunder are looking to salary dump Steven Adams, the Toronto Raptors could be an option with Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol entering free agency. https://t.co/1lIXvQ8htU — The Thunder Wire (@The_ThunderWire) October 28, 2020

It’s also possible that a bidding war for Joe Harris could price out the Toronto Raptors. Nevertheless, targeting one of the league’s best 3-point shooters in the NBA free agency is a must for the Toronto Raptors.