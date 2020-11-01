NBA Trade Options: 5 players LA Lakers can sign to replace Rajon Rondo as free agency approaches

After winning the NBA championship with the LA Lakers, Rajon Rondo might be on the move, with NBA trade rumors in this regard linking him with the Lakers' city rivals LA Clippers.

In the event Rondo departs, the LA Lakers will have to look for alternatives; they will have only a few NBA trade options in front of them, considering their cap space constraints.

On that note, let us take a look at five players the LA Lakers could sign to replace Rajon Rondo if the latter chooses to leave the historic franchise.

NBA Trade Options: Five point guards the LA Lakers could sign to replace Rajon Rondo

#5 Goran Dragic

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

An enticing option for the LA Lakers for Rajon Rondo's replacement could be Goran Dragic, who is a free agent this off-season.

Dragic is no longer an all-star. However, he is someone who could give the LA Lakers 17 points and five assists a night with ease from the point guard position. NBA trade rumors indicate that Goran Dragic might consider leaving the Miami Heat, which would open a window of opportunity for the LA Lakers.

The LA Lakers have one mid-level exception contract to give out and potentially go over the salary cap within the off-season. The LA Lakers could use it on Goran Dragic, who is in the final years of his NBA journey and may not be expecting a bigger contract.

Moreover, a chance at an NBA championship might convince the former Phoenix Suns star to join the 17-time NBA winners.

Advertisement

The Clippers have interest in signing the Lakers' Rajon Rondo, league sources say, and are expected to pursue Rondo when free agency opens in November — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

#4 Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets - Game Seven

Chris Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time. It's a shame that the veteran hasn't played in the NBA finals, let alone win a ring. The future Hall of Famer deserves the chance to do so, and teaming with LeBron James at LA Lakers could all but guarantee a trip to the showdown for Paul.

NBA trade rumors suggest that the Oklahoma City Thunder could move into a rebuild and look for picks and prospects. If Paul moves and picks the LA Lakers as a destination, the team could piece together a package to get the NBA trade done.

Paul, who averaged 17 points, five rebounds and six assists per game last year, could form a deadly trio with the King and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are naturally determined to re-sign Rondo, who played a huge role in their playoff run, but the Clippers are eager to upgrade at point guard. Rondo has said he is planning to test the open market, which means declining his §2.7 million option for next season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020