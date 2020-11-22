NBA Free Agency 2020: LA Clippers sign Serge Ibaka, while Avery Bradley moves to the Miami Heat 

NBA Free Agency 2020 has finally commenced, and it's been an eventful couple of days, to say the least. Multiple big moves from franchises from around the league, such as the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers, have seen key players change sides since the end of the NBA Draft 2020.

In this report, we will be covering new offseason signings by several franchises with championship aspirations.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Miami Heat bolster their roster with Avery Bradley, LA Clippers bring in Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka

After missing out on the 2020 NBA title, the Miami Heat have been looking to strengthen their roster during NBA Free Agency 2020. After a slow start to the offseason, the team has finally completed the signing of Avery Bradley, who played for the LA Lakers last year.

The 29-year-old is an elite wing defender with the ability to take on the assignment of locking up the opposition's best player. Despite having a well-oiled offense, the Heat need more role players who can defend and don't need to be covered for. Avery Bradley's perimeter defense makes him a brilliant signing for the franchise.

Serge Ibaka has agreed to a deal with the Clippers, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/P5J7SpMcqU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2020

Speaking of slow starts, the LA Clippers started the offseason by losing a few important pieces. However, the franchise has finally made a big move by signing Serge Ibaka during NBA Free Agency 2020.

The former Toronto Raptors center is one of the most underrated two-way players in the league. On the defensive end, the 31-year-old is an elite rim protector but can switch onto the perimeter as well. Ibaka also packs an offensive punch and is a good inside presence with excellent touch around the rim. However, Serge Ibaka biggest strength is his elite outside shooting, and he made 38.5% of his shots from deep over his career.

In Serge Ibaka, the LA Clippers have obtained a player who brings championship experience to the team. The franchise will hope the center will be able to perform at the same level next season.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Boston Celtics acquire Tristan Thompson, LA Lakers re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Tristan Thompson

The Boston Celtics have required a versatile big man for a while now. The franchise has now finally acquired one in Tristan Thompson during NBA Free Agency 2020.

The 29-year-old can operate at the four, as well as the five. He is a terrific rim protector and is quick enough to avoid being a complete liability on the perimeter. Offensively, Thompson is a huge lob threat, who will fit well with the Celtics guards such as Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown.

Breaking: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a 3-year, $40M deal to return to the Lakers, his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, told The Athletic. pic.twitter.com/TvvmNi4GqH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have re-signed guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during NBA Free Agency 2020.

The 27-year-old was an important part of the team's 2020 NBA title win and stepped up during the postseason. A 3&D specialist, Caldwell-Pope's versatility makes him an excellent fit with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With the LA Lakers looking to repeat their title win, this is a very good piece of business for the franchise during NBA Free Agency 2020.

