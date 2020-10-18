NBA Free Agency 2020 - Top 5 point guards available this off-season

The 2019-20 NBA season has given teams around the league a lot to think about. While some franchises are looking to get stronger in order to contend for an NBA Championship, others are struggling to even crack the postseason. Nevertheless, all teams will look towards the NBA Free Agency 2020 in order to bolster their rosters ahead of the upcoming season.

On that note, here are the five best point guards that NBA franchises could go after during this off-season.

Top 5 point guards available in the NBA Free Agency 2020 this off-season

For this list, we have picked the players based on their abilities as well as their past performances in the league. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo will turn to free agency this off-season.

Despite winning an NBA Championship with the LA Lakers last season, Rajon Rondo has reportedly decided to opt out of his current contract and turn to NBA free agency this off-season.

◾️ LeBron James wins his fourth NBA championship

◾️ Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard win first title; second for Rajon Rondo

◾️ Lakers win No. 17

◾️ NBA finishes historic season amid coronavirus; zero positives among players over 4 months pic.twitter.com/VsIQ7vx7VJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2020

Considering the performances the 34-year-old displayed during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, there will be many teams in the league who will be desperate to acquire Rondo's services. And with the player still able to produce the goods, he would surely take any franchise to the next level.

#2 Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet could be one of the most valuable free agents this off-season.

Despite a disappointing postseason run for the Toronto Raptors, Fred VanVleet was consistently brilliant at both ends of the floor for his team.

The 26-year-old is not only an elite facilitator and scorer but is also an asset at the defensive end of the floor as well. Given the player's skill set, he could well be the most well-balanced prospect during the 2020 NBA free agency.

Any team that picks VanVleet up would seriously bolster their quality at both ends of the floor.

#3 Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic's offensive IQ makes him an amazing prospect in the NBA.

The Miami Heat were undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises of the 2019-20 NBA season, and Goran Dragic deserves a lot of credit for it.

The 34-year-old may have been only average during the regular season, but he was absolutely elite during the playoffs as he led his team in scoring till he was injured in the 2020 NBA Finals.

🐲 @Goran_Dragic Appreciation Post 🐲



Show your love for our leading scorer through the 1st 3 rounds! #DRACARYS pic.twitter.com/uX3MYDVbDo — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 17, 2020

Despite his age, Dragic has proven that he can contribute greatly to a contending team and would be a dream pickup for any franchise that acquires him during the 2020 NBA free agency.

#4 Mike Conley

Mike Conley could be a decisive factor in a winning team.

The Utah Jazz were incredible during the 2019-20 NBA season, with Mike Conley being a key part of it.

The 33-year-old was asked to play a supporting role to Donovan Mitchell, and the player did it fabulously, taking the ball out of his hands only when needed and otherwise acting as a secondary or tertiary scorer.

Given his performances during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, it is clear that Conley could be a positive factor in a winning team. He may just be the most underrated point guard in the 2020 NBA free agency.

#5 DJ Augustin

DJ Augustin could be a key floor spacer for any NBA franchise.

Despite being moved to the bench in order to let Markelle Fultz develop, DJ Augustin continued to churn out impressive performances. The 32-year-old has continued to be an incredibly key part of the Orlando Magic and was a huge factor in the franchise's run in the postseason.

Augustin is a good facilitator but is not a very diverse scorer. However, he provides floor spacing. With plenty of teams sorely in need of players who can be a threat from behind the arc, DJ Augustin could be a much sought-after player during the 2020 NBA free agency.