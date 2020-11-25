NBA Free Agency 2020: Why DeMarcus Cousins is a poor fit for the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been a hot topic in NBA trade rumors this off-season. With the franchise's superstars, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, looking to leave, the team is doing what it can to keep them happy. In their most recent move, the Rockets are reportedly nearing a deal with DeMarcus Cousins in NBA Free Agency 2020.

While many fans believe this would be a great fit, there are several reasons for the Houston Rockets to be worried. Here is why DeMarcus Cousins could be a poor fit for the franchise next season.

NBA Free Agency 2020: DeMarcus Cousins is injury prone

It may be an obvious thing to say but DeMarcus Cousins is an injury-prone player.

The 30-year-old hasn't been able to play anything close to a full season in recent years. Cousins has accumulated a shocking number of injuries, including ACL and Achilles issues.

DeMarcus Cousins getting some “early attention” tonight from NBA teams (per @wojespn)



Who y’all think should pick him up? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ohHHSnvcj7 — Overtime (@overtime) November 20, 2020

While the star has publicly said that he is now healthy, there is no guarantee on his health after the start of the season.

Even if DeMarcus Cousins does manage to stay healthy, there are other concerns for the Houston Rockets.

The former Golden State Warriors player hasn't played a competitive game of basketball in over a year now. The player is almost guaranteed to be rusty on his return.

Even after that rust is gone, experts doubt his lack of athleticism will allow him to have a significant impact on the Houston Rockets next season. This alone makes him a bad acquisition for the franchise during NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: DeMarcus Cousins' declining efficiency from behind the arc will be a serious issue for the Houston Rockets

Many will say DeMarcus Cousins' shooting ability proves that he is a good fit for the Houston Rockets. However, the fact is that facet of the player's game has shown deterioration.

In the last season where he played in the NBA, Cousins shot just 27.4% from deep, on just 3.4 attempts from three. If the player is looking to grow into a stretch big role, his efficiency is not nearly good enough for the role.

DeMarcus Cousins is nearing a deal with the Rockets, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/mx3RetbDo6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2020

A decreased threat from behind the arc will also cause the defense to sag off him, making it tougher for him to drive in. This, coupled with the fact that it would also reduce floor spacing for others, makes DeMarcus Cousins look more like a liability for the Houston Rockets.

Due to all the risks and disadvantages that come with the signing, DeMarcus Cousins could potentially be a terrible acquisition for the Houston Rockets in NBA Free Agency 2020.

