NBA Free Agency: 5 Best Centers Available in 2018

Clint Capela attempting to dunk on DeAndre Jordan

The draft class of 2018 has ushered in a number of big men to the league who're capable of becoming the next most dominant players in basketball. 5 of the top 10 picks this year were big men, and all of them have shown the ability to score from the perimeter, in keeping with what is required of taller players in the modern NBA.

This offseason, like the 2 summers in the past, has the potential to completely alter the power balance of the league. The likes of LeBron James, Paul George and a host of other free agents are contemplating moves to other franchises, and the complexion of several franchises hangs in the balance.

We've already covered the 5 best available point guards, shooting guards and power forwards. Right here, we count down the 5 best centers who are free agents right now - restricted or unrestricted.

#5 Dwight Howard

Charlotte Hornets v Atlanta Hawks

Howard's stock has fallen in the past couple of seasons. Ever since injuries have deprived him of the otherworldly athleticism that enabled him to make 8 All-Star game appearances, finish second in MVP voting in 2010-11 and win 3 straight Defensive Player of the Year titles from 2009 to 2011, he has been viewed as a high-usage, low-reward player.

And yet, he continues to be pretty good at the two most important box score statistics in basketball - scoring and rebounding. Howard became one of the few players in basketball history to average a double-double for 14 consecutive seasons over the past seasons and still has value as a vertical spacer and rim protector today.

He has an impending trade to the Brooklyn Nets waiting to become official, and he is already said to be working out the terms for a buyout over the summer. Once these two moves become official, Howard should look to let go of his ball-dominant ways and do what he does best - score in the paint and guard it on his own end while being a dominant rebounder.

At 32 and given the physical shape he's been in the past season, he should still be a valuable piece on a contending team if he gets his head right.