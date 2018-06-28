NBA Free Agency: 5 Best Shooting Guards Available

Amulya Shekhar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1 // 28 Jun 2018, 18:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The NBA's official free agency window is set to open on the 1st of July. We've previously covered the best point guards and power forwards available as free agents this summer, and now we move on to the off guard position.

Do-it-all shooting guards have come at an absolute premium through the history of the league - the job description by itself is probably the most daunting of all 5 positions on the court. Shooting guards are regularly required to slide over to either the point guard or the small forward postion in the modern NBA - sometimes they are required to fill in as power forwards as well.

Nevertheless, we have quite a few mid-tier players who can be difference-makers to any of the 30 teams in the league available as free agents this summer. The following is a ranking of the best shooting guards on the market:

#5 JJ Redick

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

JJ Redick signed a one-year, $23 million contract with the Sixers for the 2017-18 season. While not the most economical deal in the league, Redick played perhaps the best basketball of his career in Philly. His 11th professional season saw him put up the best scoring average of his career at 17.1 points per game, while his assists average of 3.0 per game is the second-best figure of his game.

Redick is adequate on the defensive end, and was an irreplaceable member of the Sixers setup, what with his next-level off-ball movement and ability to make plays off the dribble. They would do well to re-sign him this summer, perhaps to a more team-friendly contract. On his podcast, Redick has stated his willingness to do so, which would allow them to pursue a big-name free agent this summer or next.