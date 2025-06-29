The LA Lakers are expected to go all-in to address a glaring need on their roster ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season. With a significant void at the center position, GM Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office are actively searching for a reliable, starting-caliber big man and one prominent name emerging on their radar is Brook Lopez.

The Lakers are reportedly open to acquiring a center through either free agency or trade, as long as they land a player who can anchor the frontcourt. Lopez, a 7-foot-1 veteran and former NBA champion, is now an unrestricted free agent. According to insider Jake Fischer, the Lakers are expected to make a strong push to sign him.

Fischer’s report also indicates that Lopez is likely to move on from the Milwaukee Bucks after a successful seven-year run alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Lakers may face stiff competition as Lopez is expected to draw interest from multiple teams across the league.

Brook Lopez could be a major and highly valuable addition to the Lakers’ roster, thanks to his rare combination of rim protection and floor spacing, two traits coveted by every NBA team. The primary concern, however, is his age, as Lopez is clearly in the twilight of his career.

That said, the veteran center proved he still has plenty left in the tank with a strong showing last season. Lopez appeared in 80 of 82 regular season games, averaging 13.0 points on 50.9% shooting from the field, including an impressive 37.3% from 3-point range, along with 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Fans debate Brook Lopez potentially signing with Lakers

Social media lit up following Jake Fischer’s report about the Lakers’ interest in pursuing Brook Lopez. Fans quickly jumped into debate, weighing the potential pros and cons of adding the veteran center to the roster, particularly the idea of Lopez teaming up with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

A fan said:

JBond @jbondwagon LINK Brook Lopez will fit with LeBron and Luka like a glove

Another fan said:

Freedom Nexxus @InfirmaPeribit LINK If that’s the best Lakers can do they might as well give up.

A fan commented:

MCK1972 @Mattkowals38746 LINK Suggestions of Lopez to the Lakers have been going since LA went out of the playoffs… He’s a good veteran, a stretch big….but he is one of the lowest rebounding centres in the league over his career. Don’t they need a tough rebounding big over a player like Lopez?

A user wrote:

B.B. Bundy @BB_Bundy LINK Lakers are starting to look like a retirement home.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have been linked to several other centers through both free agency and trade discussions. In addition to Brook Lopez, names like Clint Capela, Nic Claxton and Robert Williams III have surfaced as potential targets for a move to Tinseltown.

