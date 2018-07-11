NBA Free Agency Rumors Roundup: 10th July - Thunder allow Melo to meet Rockets & Heat, Rockets' Capela wants $100M deal

Yash Matange FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 731 // 11 Jul 2018, 17:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

With a major chunk of free agents signed up already, the drama surrounding the remaining ones is happening the old fashioned way - with the player or his agent meeting prospective team personnel at the annual NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Actually, this hasn't been reported for any of the remaining free-agents, this is just going down in Carmelo Anthony's case. Anthony, who is reportedly set to part ways with Oklahoma City Thunder at some point this summer, had his agent meet with Rockets' personnel at a recent Warriors-Rockets Summer League game.

Also read: 5 Trade packages for Carmelo Anthony

Meanwhile, close friend Chris Paul has been pushing for the franchise to sign the 10-time All-Star. While the Rockets seem favourite to land Melo, they are yet to finalize a deal with their restricted free-agent Clint Capela.

Despite the Summer League in full flow, the free-agency drama hasn't stopped. Here's a quick glance at the biggest news, rumors and reports from Tuesday (10th July):

OKC Thunder allow Melo to meet Rockets & Heat

Black Ops Basketball Session

In the last week of June, Carmelo Anthony opted into the final year of his contract worth $27.9 million. Given his fit with the Thunder this past year and the money he is costing them (on the payroll and on the tax bill), it should have come as no surprise that both parties were willing to split in a mutually beneficial manner.

While his agent did much of the meeting on Sunday, on Monday, it was a different story - based on a report released by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Story filed to ESPN: In advance of an inevitable – if not imminent – parting, the Oklahoma City Thunder granted Carmelo Anthony permission to meet with prospective teams, including Houston and Miami. Meetings took place in Vegas in recent days. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2018

Overlooking whether either of Houston or Miami are a fit, what those places have in common are Carmelo's friends - CP3 and Dwyane Wade (although he hasn't been signed yet by the franchise). Going by that trend, are the Los Angeles Lakers also a legitimate threat to sign Melo?

Thunder are working on trade scenarios where Anthony, 34, would be moved as an expiring contract and be waived, becoming a free agent once his $28M clears waivers. OKC needs the Anthony’s permission to waive no-trade clause, which he has done to facilitate his exit, sources said. https://t.co/1p6hoBvTIs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2018

Woj further reported that the Thunder are looking to trade Melo to a team that can absorb his salary and then waive, allowing him then to sign with the team of his choice once he clears waivers. As of July 10th, only three teams have more than $15 million in cap space - the Chicago Bulls ($16M), the Sacramento Kings ($19.5M) and the Atlanta Hawks ($21M).