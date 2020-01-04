NBA History: 5 worst teams in the league over the last decade

SHARE

Philadelphia Sixers struggled for most of the last decade but are turning things around

So much has happened over the last decade. Big names have teamed up while others have built dynasties organically. While a lot of teams have risen and fallen, some teams have just stayed down for much of the decade. The Hornets, Hawks, Wizards, Suns, Pelicans—these are just some teams that have been bad the past years. But, are they also they also the worst teams this past decade?

As we start a new decade, let’s take a look at overall records of the league from 2009-10 through 2018-19.

#5 New York Knicks

The Knicks ended the 2018-19 season tying their worst record in franchise history at 17-65

Win-Loss Record: 324-480 or 40.30%

Ah, yes. The New York Knicks. The Knicks have been quite the laughing stock of the NBA this past decade. Even fans know how painful it is to be a fan of this NY team. It is such a big market team capable of luring big names in free agency yet the owner and front office just seem to make bad decision after bad decision.

Let's start with the 2009 draft. The Knicks had the 8th pick in the draft and were so set on taking Stephen Curry that when the Warriors drafted him at 7th, the Knicks decided to take Jordan Hill. Hill wasn’t exactly horrible, but he was a lottery pick they chose ahead of DeMar DeRozan, Brandon Jennings, Jrue Holiday, Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson, and Danny Green. Hill didn't contribute much his rookie year and the Knicks decided to trade him just 24 games into the season.

One of the Knicks' most embarrassing losses was to the Mavs in the 2009-2010 season where they were thrashed by 50 points. And just this season, they had a 44-point loss against the Bucks and a 37-point loss against the Nuggets before their coach was finally fired.

Currently, they have multiple power forwards despite drafting an SF/PF last year in Kevin Knox. They also traded away All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, and Trey Burke for Dennis Smith Jr., two future firsts, and the expiring contracts of Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan. Matthews has since left for Milwaukee while Jordan has signed with Brooklyn. Seems pretty lopsided, don't you think?

