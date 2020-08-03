NBA Injury Report (August 3rd) - Jonathan Isaac ACL update, Denver Nuggets seriously depleted

Competitive NBA action is underway yet again. Many expected the quality of basketball to dip inside the bubble, but we've actually seen teams play with more energy and vigor inside in Orlando.

Injuries pile up after NBA restart

One thing that's remained constant is the piling up of injuries that comes along with the physical nature of the NBA. While some teams have lost key rotation pieces, the Denver Nuggets have three of their starters either ruled out or listed as questionable for games this upcoming week.

Without further ado, let us look at the NBA injury report for the previous week.

#1 Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic) - ACL (Out)

Jonathan Isaac being wheeled off the court

Averaging 2.3 blocks and nearly 12 points per game, Jonathan Isaac played an important role for the Orlando Magic with his interior presence on both ends of the court. He's also a modern prototypical big in the NBA with his ability to stretch the floor.

However, Isaac has faced injury troubles throughout this NBA campaign and was ruled out of the rest of the season restart after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee against Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

#2 Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) - Foot (Day-to-day)

Advertisement

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis suffered a substantial injury in his left foot before the NBA restart on July 30. The Lithuanian moved out of the NBA bubble to get treated for the same.

Now, the Indiana Pacers didn't miss him against the Philadelphia 76ers with TJ Warren going off for 53 points but that doesn't take away from Sabonis' importance to Indy. Nate McMillan has noted that Sabonis is still quite away from making a return anytime soon.

#3 Montrezl Harrell (LA Clippers) - Away (No timeline)

Montrezl Harrell remains away from the NBA bubble

LA Clippers' rotation center Montrezl Harrell left NBA's campus in Orlando back on July 17 due to a family emergency. Trezz is currently reeling from the death of his grandmother and remains away from the team.

Coach Doc Rivers has requested Harrell to take as much time as needed so that puts a serious question mark on the return timetable of the Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

#4 Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets) - Ankle (Two weeks)

Eric Gordon

Former Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon suffered a lateral ankle sprain in his left knee during the Houston Rockets' final NBA scrimmage against the Boston Celtics. The rest of the rotation has stepped up his absence, as Mike D'Antoni's men have recorded significant victories against the likes of Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks. He is set to miss two weeks with his X-rays returning negative.

Also read: NBA News Update - James Harden brushes off question about Giannis after Rockets' win over Bucks

#5 Jamal Crawford (Brooklyn Nets) - Match fitness (Day-to-day)

Jamal Crawford

Signed as a replacement player by the Brooklyn Nets, Jamal Crawford is yet to play a single minute of competitive basketball for the franchise. Crawford was among the last few players to enter the NBA bubble and is the only player on the Nets' roster in Disney World to have not played a single minute of competitive basketball. He continues to be questionable with lack of match fitness.

#6 Will Barton (Denver Nuggets) - Knee (Day-to-day)

Will Barton

Veteran wing Will Barton has been having one of his better seasons as a scorer for the Denver Nuggets this term with his 15 points per game on 45% shooting from the field. After missing two NBA scrimmages, Barton took part in the third one against Orlando Magic but played only limited minutes.

Nursing a knee issue, Barton was subsequently ruled out of Denver's season restart game against the Miami Heat and will also be missing the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

#7 Gary Harris (Denver Nuggets) - Hip (Day-to-day)

Gary Harris

Gary Harris was among the several players who did not travel with the Denver squad to the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida. He joined the team only as late as July 20 and has been dealing with a hip issue ever since. He's missed every scrimmage as well as the NBA restart game for Denver and has been ruled out of the game against the Thunder on Monday too.

#8 Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) - Hamstring (Day-to-day)

Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray's playing timeline inside the NBA bubble has pretty much matched that of his teammate Will Barton. He too played the scrimmage against the Orlando Magic and even managed 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

However, Murray seems to have reaggravated his hamstring soreness and sat out against the Miami Heat. He's very questionable for the game against OKC as well.

#9 Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns) - Match fitness (Day-to-day)

Aron Baynes

Aron Baynes joined the Phoenix Suns nearly a week ago after winning his battle against coronavirus. The Kiwi has had a career-year this term, after nearly doubling his production from last year to 11.5 points per game this season.

However, the 6'10 center has missed all of Phoenix's games thus far in the NBA bubble and is likely to be unavailable for a while. Coach Monty Williams has made it clear that Baynes needs more 5-on-5 practice before featuring in games.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - August 4th, 2020