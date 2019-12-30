NBA Injury Report Week 11 (30th Dec): Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to return from injury this week, Zion Williamson steps up recovery and more

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed two games for the Bucks last week

The 2019-20 NBA season is about to head into the new year, and several teams around the league are missing important players as the first two months of the season have taken its toll. Extended absences may also force teams to look towards the trade market in the coming weeks, so and as we head into Week 11, here are all the latest injury updates you need to know.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo - Sore back - 50/50 to return on Monday

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed consecutive games due to a sore back

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the Milwaukee Bucks' past two wins due to a sore back, and head coach Mike Budenholzer last week revealed that the injury is something the Bucks will keep on eye on. NBC Chicago is reporting that the MVP is questionable for Milwaukee's game against Chicago on Monday evening, although the injury is not believed to be serious, and the 25-year-old should return at some point this week.

#2 Eric Bledsoe - Leg - Expected to return this week

Eric Bledsoe has not played since Dec.13

Eric Bledsoe has missed eight games since injuring his leg in mid-December following a collision with Wesley Matthews. However, the Bucks should be provided with a boast this week as K.C. Johnson of NBC Chicago is reporting that the veteran is expected to return on Monday night against the Bulls.

#3 Bradley Beal - Lower leg - Expected to return this week

Bradley Beal had appeared in 194 consecutive games before missing the game against the Knicks

Bradley Beal missed Washington's game against the New York Knicks on Saturday night- snapping his streak of appearing in 194 consecutive NBA games. Tim Reynolds is reporting that the shooting guard is also questionable for Monday night's game against the Miami Heat due to a lower leg injury, although the All-Star will return at some point this week.

