NBA Iron Man Streak: 10 players with most consecutive games in history 

Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges played in his 501st straight game in their clash against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, continuing his assault on the NBA's top 10 list for most consecutive games played.

By playing in their road game against the Bucks, the six-year player extended his impressive feat, which began when he first suited up for the Phoenix Suns in the 2018-19 season.

He is just 36 games behind five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher, who sits at No. 10 on the all-time list. Bridges could surpass him by early next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a look at the top 10 players who played the most consecutive games in NBA history as listed by Interbasket:

10 players with the most consecutive games played in NBA history

#10. Derek Fisher

Fisher currently sits at No. 10 at 537 consecutive games played from 2005 -2011. During the stretch, he played for the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

His streak ended when he was not able to play against the Phoenix Suns after being traded by the Lakers to the Houston Rockets in March 2022. Since Fisher and the Rockets had not decided on a buyout then, he missed Houston's game against the Suns despite being eligible to play.

#9. John Stockton

Utah Jazz great and Hall of Famer John Stockton played 609 straight games from 1990 to 1997, good for ninth place at the moment.

Expand Tweet

He missed four games in his first 13 pro seasons and played every game in 15 of his 17 seasons, adding to his legend as an All-Time NBA great, which includes being No. 1 in assists (15,806) and steals (3,265).

#8. Andre Miller

Andre Miller was well-traveled in his 18 seasons in the league, but it did not stop him from stringing up 632 consecutive games played from 2003-2010 as a member of the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Expand Tweet

His streak ended in December 2010 when he was suspended for a game after shoving then-LA Clippers star Blake Griffin.

#7. Artis Gilmore

One of the great NBA bigs, Artis Gilmore played in 670 straight games from 1971 to 1979 as part of the Kentucky Colonels (ABA) and Chicago Bulls.

He was a workhorse and had career averages of 18.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

#6. Harry Gallatin

Harry Gallatin was a player for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons in the 1950s and played 682 straight games in one stretch from 1952 to 1958.

For his career, he averaged 13 points and 11.9 rebounds and was a seven-time NBA All-Star. After his playing days were over, he moved into coaching and was the first-ever NBA coach of the year winner (1963) with the St. Louis Hawks.

#5. Dolph Schayes

Dolph Schayes played 706 games, good for fifth in the list, from Feb. 17, 1952, to December 26, 1961, as a member of the Syracuse Nationals, where he also won an NBA title (1955).

He had career averages of 18.5 ppg and 12.1 rpg. He also went into coaching afterward and won NBA Coach of the Year in 1966 with the Sixers.

#4. Michael Cage

Michael Cage sits at No. 4 on the list with 736 consecutive games played from 1988 to 1998 in stops in Seattle, Cleveland, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

Expand Tweet

The one-time NBA rebounding king (1988) saw his streak end when he suffered a hamstring injury late in the 1997-98 season.

#3. Johnny 'Red' Kerr

Johnny 'Red' Kerr used to hold the record for the most consecutive games played 844 from 1954 to 1965. He is currently at No. 3 on the all-time list.

He established his impressive feat while playing for Syracuse and Philadelphia. He was a one-time champion (1955) and a three-time All-Star. He also won Coach of the Year in 1965 with the Bulls.

#2. Randy Smith

Shooting guard Randy Smith is second on the list, playing 906 games from 1972 to 1983 while playing for the Buffalo Braves and the San Diego Clippers.

He was a two-time All-Star (1976 and 1978) with a career scoring average of 17.5 points. His streak ended when he was waived by the Clippers upon his request.

#1. A.C. Green

The Iron Man streak king for more than two decades now is three-time league champion A.C. Green, who established the record of playing in 1,192 straight games from 1986 to 2001.

Expand Tweet

During that stretch, he played with the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat. All in all, he only missed eight games throughout his career.