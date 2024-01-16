The race for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year continues and even though we have a few players who have emerged as frontrunners to receive it, new names emerge week after week. The regular season in the NBA has approached its mid-way point and the Trade Deadline is fast approaching.

Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey and Houston Rockets star big man Alperen Sengun are expected to fight until the end to claim the award. Meanwhile, Coby White and Scottie Barnes are in the mix for another week.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five candidates for the Most Improved Player of the Year award in the NBA after Week 12.

NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey after Week 12

#5 - Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas Brooklyn Nets

Last week: Games played: 1 (0 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 39 (16 wins - 23 losses)

Last week: 26.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg

Season: 20.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.1 apg

Cam Thomas has maintained consistency in his performance and adds more firepower to the Brooklyn Nets' offense, but the franchise continues to struggle. Still, he is among our candidates for the NBA MIP award, as he has significantly improved aspects of his game.

#4 - Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 wins - 3 losses)

Season: Games played: 40 (15 wins - 25 losses)

Last week: 15.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.0 apg

Season: 20.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 5.6 apg

Scottie Barnes has emerged as an all-around forward and the Toronto Raptors view him as their franchise player. Barnes has been playing consistently on both ends, but this is not enough for a Raptors team that is fighting for the final play-in spot in the East.

#3 - Coby White

Coby White Chicago Bulls

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 wins - 1 losses)

Season: Games played: 42 (19 wins - 23 losses)

Last week: 24.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.0 apg

Season: 18.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.9 apg

Coby White has stepped up for the Chicago Bulls lately and continues to play at an elite level. And with Zach LaVine likely ready to move on, White is expected to have more responsibilities moving forward.

#2 - Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets

Last week: Games played: 4 (1 wins - 3 losses)

Season: Games played: 39 (19 wins - 20 losses)

Last week: 23.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 7.3 apg

Season: 21.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 2.8 apg

Alperen Sengun is having a breakout year for the Houston Rockets so far and is a frontrunner to claim the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award. Still, the Rockets continue to have ups and downs and fight for the final two play-in spots.

#1 - Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers

Last week: Games played: 2 (1 wins - 1 loss)

Season: Games played: 38 (25 wins - 13 losses)

Last week: 28.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 6.5 apg

Season: 26.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 6.6 apg

Tyrese Maxey is having a breakout year, like Alperen Sengun, and has emerged as the No. 2 option for the Philadelphia 76ers, next to reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Maxey is among the candidates to play in the NBA All-Star Game next month.

