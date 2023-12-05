NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 6 feat. Shaedon Sharpe

Almost all NBA players place an emphasis on continuously improving their game. And in turn, the league awards growth with the NBA MIP (Most Improved Player) Award. Some of the league's most recognizable players began their All-Star-caliber careers by winning this award.

While it is not as glamorous as an MVP, winning the NBA MIP Award or simply being in the conversation is a possible starting point in having a highly decorated career. Some examples include players such as Tracy McGrady (2000-01), Kevin Love (2010-11), Paul George (2012-13), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2016-17) and more recently, Ja Morant (2021-22).

5 candidates who could win the NBA MIP this year as of Week 6

We are still early into the 2023-24 season but plenty of young players are establishing themselves as potential cornerstone pieces or even future leaders. So far, here are the five players who have the strongest cases for winning this season's NBA MIP Award.

#5 Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun has steadily improved since entering the NBA, especially in the scoring department. He has gone from 14.8 points per game last season to 21.0 ppg this year. He has also shown some growth in his playmaking by improving his assist average to 5.5 from 3.9 last season.

What's holding the Turkish center back from being recognized as the NBA MIP is the marginal improvement in rebounding (9.0 to 9.2) and the slight drop in his shooting percentages, as he is currently shooting 54.0% from the field, 31.9% from downtown, and 67.6% from the line (last season: 55.3% FG, 33.3% 3FG, 71.5% FT).

#4 Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton was the biggest factor in the Indiana Pacers knocking off the Boston Celtics from the NBA Play-in Tournament's quarterfinal. He recorded his first-ever career triple-double with 26 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.

This incredible performance from Haliburton is just the latest in a series of fantastic games from the young point guard. He has improved in almost every major statistical category with 26.9 points (20.7 last season), and a league-leading 11.9 assists (10.4). He is also having his best shooting percentages of his career so far with 52.1% FG%, 44.7% from 3, and 88.1% from the line.

#3 Shaedon Sharpe

The rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers have found a collection of good young talents to help them in their post-Damian Lillard era. Among the young players on their roster, the one who is standing out the most is Shaedon Sharpe. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard has significantly increased his scoring this year to 17.7 points from 9.9 ppg last season.

He has also become a better rebounder and playmaker and has even shown that he can force turnovers on the defensive side, which is helping him make a convincing argument for the NBA MIP. His coaching staff has certainly recognized his improvement as he has already started in 18 games this season after starting only 15 games last year.

#2 Cam Thomas

The Brooklyn Nets have moved on from the drama-filled and short-lived Big Three era of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. After losing all three of them, fans expected them to enter a rebuilding phase but this might have just been accelerated thanks to rising stars Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas.

While both of them can be considered for the NBA MIP, it is Cam Thomas who has shown the most significant improvement. Thomas showed everyone that he is capable of being one of the league's best scorers going from 10.6 points last year to 26.1 this season, including a 45-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks.

#1 Tyrese Maxey

With James Harden moving on to the LA Clippers, the way was cleared for Tyrese Maxey to become the primary ball handler for the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has certainly risen to the occasion. He is the clear leader of the pack in the NBA MIP conversation.

Last season, he averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. This season, he has averaged 27.0 points, 6.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds so far. His stellar production has certainly helped the Philadelphia 76ers to a 12-7 record, which ties them for the fourth spot in the East with the New York Knicks.