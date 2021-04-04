NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2021 | April Power Rankings | 4th April 

The race for all the individual awards for NBA 2020-21 has caught fire as we head towards the final couple of months of the regular season. The NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) has been one of the most talked-about awards this time due to some of the leading candidates making drastic improvements this season.

The April Power Rankings are the first since the All-Star break and it has seen some massive changes in the positions of the the current top five candidates, based on their recent performances and latest odds.

So without further ado, let us have a look at which players have fallen out of the rankings and which players have gained positions from the March Power Rankings for the MIPOY award.

NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2021 | Five players dominating the April Power Rankings

The likes of Chris Boucher and Jaylen Brown were included in the top five players in our previous edition of the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Power Rankings. However, their recent showings, as compared to some of the other candidates, haven't been as impressive, which sees them drop out of the top five this time.

Meanwhile, the top three ranked players from the March edition - Christian Wood, Jerami Grant and Julius Randle - have all managed to make it to the top five this time as well. There has been a minor change in their rankings, though.

On that note, let us take a look at what the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2021 April Power Rankings look like.

#1 Julius Randle

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks is leading the race to win the MIPOY award this season.

MP - 37, PPG - 22.8, AST - 5.9, RPG - 10.8 FG% - 46.3%.

Previous NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Power Ranking - 3rd (↑2).

Julus Randle has been at the forefront of the New York Knicks' surprising season so far. He has led them to a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs due to his terrific showings.

Randle is averaging 21.9 points, 6.8 assists and 9.6 rebounds per game post the All-Star break, and has kept the Knicks in contention to achieve direct qualification to the playoffs (a top-six spot) with great efficiency. This has helped him claim the top spot in this edition of our NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Power Rankings.

Compared to previous seasons, Randle has improved in a lot of other aspects besides his scoring averages. He is averaging a career-high in rebounds (10.8), assists (5.9), and his three-point shooting % at 41% this season.

#2 Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons (L) in action

MP - 34.8, PPG - 22.5, AST - 2.8, RPG - 4.8 FG% - 54.2%.

Previous NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Power Ranking - 1st (↓1).

Jerami Grant has cooled off lately, which saw him slip to second in our latest edition of the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Power Rankings. Grant is averaging close to 19 points per game post the All-Star break, which is less than what he was doing before.

On top of that, the Detroit Pistons haven't improved much either, as they continue to focus on developing the team for the future, which could hamper Grant's chances of winning the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award this season.

Nevertheless, he isn't far behind Randle as far as the odds are concerned, and could be back at the summit of the next edition of our Power Rankings if he improves his performances.

#3 Christian Wood

Christian Wood

MP - 31.2, PPG - 21.1, AST - 1.4, RPG - 9.7 FG% - 42.5%.

Previous NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Power Ranking - 2nd (↓1).

Christian Wood made his return to action a few weeks back after suffering a long-term injury which kept him out for almost a month and a half. However, he managed to pick up right where he left off since and has averaged around 19 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game during that stretch.

He even helped the Houston Rockets overturn their 20-game losing streak against the Raptors on March 22nd.

If not for Wood's mid-season injury, he would have been on course to win the MIPOY award this year. But as per the latest odds, he seems far off behind the likes of Randle and Grant, who are now the favorites to win it.

#4 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson

MP - 32.8, PPG - 26.4, AST - 3.5, RPG - 7.1 FG% - 62.4%.

Previous NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Power Ranking - NA (-).

It's fair to say that Zion Williamson has turned out to be the player everyone expected him to be. Despite playing just his second season in the NBA, he has the third-highest player efficiency rating in the league so far at 31.40. He currently leads the Pelicans roster in scoring at 26.4 points per contest, shooting at an impressive 62.4% clip from the field.

Zion has barely put a foot wrong since January, scoring 18 or more points in every game he has played since then. He is on a 24-game streak of scoring 20 or more points and has looked unstoppable in that stretch.

These kind of solid outings have helped him break into the top five of this edition of our NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Power Rankings, and could see him rise further if he can lead the Pelicans to the post-season in a couple of months.

#5 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets (R) in action

MP - 35.6, PPG - 26.5, AST - 8.4, RPG - 11 FG% - 56.7%.

Previous NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Power Ranking - NA (-).

Nikola Jokic is having an MVP caliber season this year and is one of the best all-round players in the league. His player efficiency rating of 34.7 is the highest in the NBA overall as he leads the Nuggets roster in four different stat categories (points, assists, rebounds, and steals).

His consistent performances have seen him improve his production massively since last season, which has helped him enter the conversation for a second individual award in MIPOY after being heavily touted to claim the MVP award.