NBA News: Atlanta Hawks' John Collins feels he's in contention for max contract extension

Collins is having a career-year with the Hawks.

Although the Atlanta Hawks are in possession of the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference (20-46), John Collins' individual contributions cannot be overlooked.

The 22-year-old power forward is averaging career-high numbers in points (21.6), rebounds (10.0) and blocks (1.6) per game, while shooting over 41% from beyond the arc.

His improvement from beyond the arc has been phenomenal and Collins believes he is in contention for a max contract extension.

"I mean, I feel like I am a priority to the Hawks in terms of my value in the young core. I definitely feel like I am in max contract contention. If I finish this season averaging 20 and 10, the other guys who are averaging 20 and 10 are max-calibre guys. I’m in that conversation and feel like I am worthy of being extended as such."

Collins also explained how he could take his game to the next level if the Hawks do indeed offer him a max contract. Collins is currently in his third season with the Hawks and his averages have only gone up since his rookie year in 2017-18.

The 22-year-old also revealed that he wouldn't take it to heart if the organisation decides against giving him a max contract, but his “antennas would be up, for sure.”

Atlanta can try to re-sign Collins as a restricted free agent in the summer of 2021 and hold off on an extension for now.