NBA News: Jrue Holiday trade off the table for New Orleans Pelicans

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 18 Dec 2019, 22:48 IST SHARE

Jrue has been the franchise cornerstone ever since AD's exit

Reports of Jrue Holiday's demand popping up on the trade market surfaced recently as the New Orleans Pelicans faced an early season slump. Stuffed with young talent on the roster - received in exchange for Anthony Davis - New Orleans are yet to field their newest star addition in Zion Williamson this year. In the backdrop of their new-look lineup, rumours of star point guard Jrue Holiday being put on the trade block had picked up speed.

Also read: NBA trade rumors: New Orleans Pelicans make Jrue Holiday available for trade

Yet what that also means is Jrue Holiday is indeed available via trade, league sources say. It would surely cost a significant amount to pry him away from the Pels, but this is a notable change in status given how unavailable Holiday was to interested teams last season — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019

However, in a fairly recent conversation with Fox Sports' Jennifer Hale, Pelicans GM David Griffin made it very clear that the front office is 'clearly not' thinking in that direction whatsoever. This comes at a time when the New Orleans' young core is finding it hard to conjure consistent wins and are 6-22(0.214) to start their 2019-20 campaign.

Pelicans' tussle to keep their season alive

The New Orleans Pelicans is currently placed at the second worst spot on the Western Conference standings, above the ailing Golden State Warriors, as they hope for a mid-season miracle. The franchise has been overly cautious of Zion Williamson's return to action, as they have now lost 11 games at home this season so far.

Their dreadful run lately has fueld the speculations of a roster change. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.4 points and 6.8 assists per game, and it only makes sense for teams that need him to offer a sufficient package in return for his groundbreaking services. His adaptability to contribute at a consistent pace is something that sits well with teams that are looking to turn it up a notch in the second half of the regular season. In exchange, NOLA could get more reinforcements in the form of quality defenders and/or future picks to exploit to their benefit.

Also read: NBA Today: 5 Head coaches that could be fired soon