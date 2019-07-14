×
NBA News Roundup, Sunday, July 14th: Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks interested in Kevin Love, Lonzo Ball excited to play for the Pelicans and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
67   //    14 Jul 2019, 16:31 IST

Kevin Love is one of the oldest players on a youthful Cleveland roster
Kevin Love is one of the oldest players on a youthful Cleveland roster

The 2019 NBA offseason is now well underway, and most of the in-demand free agents around the league have already been snatched up. At this point, the remaining pool of available talent is pretty shallow and consists primarily of veterans looking to extend their careers via minimum deals.

However, NBA teams will start to look towards trades over the coming weeks, and a number of major moves could still be in the works. So, with plenty going on around the NBA, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for July 14th.

Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat may explore a trade for Kevin Love

Kevin Love could be made available by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the summer progresses
Kevin Love could be made available by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the summer progresses

Kevin Love played a fundamental role in the Cleveland Cavaliers' recent success, although the veteran has increasingly looked like an odd man out following LeBron James' departure. At 30, Love doesn't fit in with the Cavs' timeline to contend, and the former Timberwolves man still has four seasons remaining on his existing deal.

Before the Thunder traded Paul George and Russell Westbrook, Love was linked with a move to Oklahoma City, although Matt Burke of Metro Bet is reporting that the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are also possible trade destinations:

Other teams that will likely be in contact with Cavs GM Koby Altman when (if) he puts Love on the trade market are the Heat and Mavericks. Both teams are one big piece away from contention and will be highly active in trade circles in the months leading up to the February trade deadline.

During the 18-19 season, injuries restricted Love to just 22 outings. In his limited time on the court, the veteran forward averaged 17.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Tags:
NBA Dallas Mavericks Miami Heat Kevin Love Lonzo Ball NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
