NBA News Roundup, Tuesday, August 6th: Andre Iguodala attracting interest, Vince Carter to retire with the Hawks and more

Andre Iguodala continues to be linked with a move

The NBA offseason has reached August, and teams around the league have completed much of their planned business. However, teams can make trades up to the February trade deadline, and a few big-name stars such as Chris Paul and Bradley Beal could be moved at some point this year.

Meanwhile, while most of the league's top free agents were snapped up during the first week of free agency, a few veterans remain available, whereas further talent could always become available if bought out by their respective teams. So, with the offseason quickly coming to a close, here is all the latest news and rumors you need to know for August 6th.

#3 Dallas Mavericks interested in Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala impressed during the 2019 NBA Finals

In one of the more surprising moves of the offseason, the Golden State Warriors opted to trade Andre Iguodala as the team attempted to free up the cap space to sign D’Angelo Russell.

The 2015 Finals MVP was expected to end his career competing with the Warriors but now finds himself on a Memphis Grizzlies roster that is undergoing a rebuild.

Due to this, Iguodala is expected to be traded or bought out in the next few months, and The Athletic is reporting that the Dallas Mavericks are among the interested teams:

It’s clear that the Mavericks absolutely have interest in Iguodala for the right price... Perhaps Dallas could flip Jackson or Finney-Smith, intriguing young(ish) players, but the coaching staff loves them both.

Iguodala endured an injury-hit regular season, although the veteran emerged during the playoffs to once again play an influential role as the Warriors made a fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals. Over 21 appearances, the 35-year-old averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

