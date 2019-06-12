×
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, June 12th: Anthony Davis trade could be completed ahead of NBA draft, Kevin Durant free agency update and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
News
21   //    12 Jun 2019, 15:17 IST

Kevin Durant's future is a major talking point around the NBA
The NBA Finals are currently the talk of the basketball world - although there is no shortage of other stories emerging across the league.

The 2019 draft is just weeks away and teams will be hoping to strike gold by drafting either Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a blockbuster trade, while a host of stars including Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Kemba Walker are about to hit free agency.

So, with plenty happening around the NBA, here are the biggest news stories and rumours you need to know for June 12th.

NBA Executives still believe that Kevin Durant will secure a max-deal

Kevin Durant went down with an Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant made his much-anticipated return to the court on Monday night, although his comeback lasted just 12 minutes. It is believed that Durant suffered an Achilles tear early in the second quarter, and his absence will have a huge impact on the Warriors' hopes of winning a third straight title. 

Durant will hit free agency this summer, and according to ESPN's Bobby Marks, teams won't be deterred by the 2014 MVP's setback:

If you had cap space, would you go out and sign Kevin Durant knowing that he will likely be out maybe the whole year? And the resounding answer was 'yes.' Each of the teams also said that they wouldn't even put any injury language in there for maybe years three and four to protect. So, yes, there will be a marketplace for Kevin Durant this summer, either with a team for four years, $141 million dollars or even back in Golden State here.

During the 18-19 regular season, Durant averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

