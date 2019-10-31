NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, Oct 30: Denver Nuggets could trade for Andre Iguodala, Trae Young injury update and more

Andre Iguodala is being linked with a move to the Denver Nuggets

The 2019-20 NBA season got underway last week and the first week of action has provided plenty of talking points. The LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers already look like the teams to beat, while the likes of the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat have also performed better than expected.

Off the court, speculation continues regarding the futures of free agents including Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith, while big names such as Kevin Love and Steven Adams continue to be linked with trades. So, with plenty going on around the league, here is all the news you need to know for October 30th.

#1 Denver Nuggets could target Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala would be a solid addition to a Denver roster hoping to contend in the West

Heading into the season, many experts had the Denver Nuggets among the favorites in the West, and the team has made a promising 3-1 start to the season. Nevertheless, Denver could still use some added depth and leadership on a young roster, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst is reporting that Andre Iguodala could be a trade target:

The name that makes sense is former Nugget Andre Iguodala, who is idling in exile with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets have six free agents next summer, and Jamal Murray's max contract coming on the books. Not only are they in win-now mode but they might not be able to retain all those players....

Following five hugely successful seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Andre Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as Steve Kerr's team freed up the necessary cap-space to complete a sign-and-trade for All-Star D'Angelo Russell.

However, Iguodala is not expected to play for a Grizzlies team in rebuild mode, and the team remains keen to find a team to take on the final year of his contract worth more than $17 million.

