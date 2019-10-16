NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, Oct 16: Russell Westbrook addresses Paul George's trade request, Gerald Green to miss entire 19-20 season and more

Both Russell Westbrook and Paul George exited the OKC Thunder over the offseason

The 2019-20 NBA season is less than seven days away, and there is plenty to look out for in the days leading up to opening night. Notable free agents such as Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith remain without teams, while it is possible that the Miami Heat could launch a bold trade to secure a second star to play alongside Jimmy Butler.

So, with plenty going on around the NBA ahead of the new season, here are all the latest news and rumors you need to know for October 16th.

#1 Russell Westbrook says he was 'not surprised' when Paul George requested a trade from the OKC Thunder

Russell Westbrook and Paul George spent two seasons together with the Oklahoma City Thunder

The biggest surprise of an unforgettable 2019 offseason came when Paul George requested a trade away from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The All-Star had only signed a new long-term deal with the organization the prior season, and many analysts suggested his trade request came as a surprise to Russell Westbrook.

However, during an interview with Sports Illustrated, Westbrook revealed that he was not surprised by George's trade request as the two had been in communication the entire time:

"I can’t be surprised if me and Paul were in communication the whole time. So I wouldn’t say I was surprised at all. I’m all for doing what’s best for my teammates. If Paul felt like it was time for him to move on and explore options, then I’mma back him."

After requesting a trade, the Thunder quickly sent George to the Los Angeles Clippers in a blockbuster deal. Meanwhile, Westbrook soon followed PG13 out the door as he completed a move to the Houston Rockets. The Thunder have since entered rebuild mode as the team looks to build around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Terrance Ferguson.

