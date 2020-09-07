NBA News Update: Giannis out of Game 4 after scoring 19 in 11 minutes, Zion ready to introduce 'The Jordan Z Code'

Something or the other is always happening around the NBA. Today's NBA News Update features one of the league's young faces in Zion Williamson, and an established superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Zion Williamson is one of the most hyped rookies the NBA has ever seen. The 6'6" forward out of Duke has had an injury-plagued debut season in the NBA, which has caused him to lose the rookie of the year award to Ja Morant without putting up a real fight for it. Still, his brand value is absurdly high considering his age, and he has all the talent one needs to be termed a 'generational prospect'.

Michael Jordan - arguably the greatest basketball player of all time - is still involved with the NBA today as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and the prestigious Jordan brand. Many of the best basketball players of this era don the Jordans, including Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul. Finally, 20-year-old Zion Williamson has entered that elusive group.

NBA News Update: Zion Williamson to get his signature Jordan shoe

Zion could be the face of the NBA for years to come

The New Orleans Pelicans forward is the latest member of the Jordan fraternity, and his signature shoe will drop in 2021. The shoe will be called the Jordan Z Code. Interestingly, he becomes just the 10th rookie ever to get a signature shoe deal. The last one to get one was Lonzo Ball, who was signed by his father's company BBB.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan were both signed by Nike when they were in their rookie seasons. For Zion to be a part of a group filled of names like those, is an achievement in itself. All he needs to do now is show the world that he deserves all the attention he has been getting.

NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo injures ankle in do-or-die game

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Giannis Antetokounmpo entered game 4 of the do-or-die Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Miami Heat, with his team trailing 0-3 and on the verge of crashing out of the playoffs. Antetokounmpo was doubtful to play the game owing to a niggling ankle issue, but forced himself to take part anyway. The 'Greek Freak' was looking like a man on a mission in the 11 minutes he played, scoring 19 points and grabbing 4 boards.

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle sprain) is out for remainder of Game 4. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 6, 2020

However, midway through the second quarter of the said match, he aggravated the injury and returned to the locker room. It was later confirmed that he would be absent for the remainder of the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks will sorely miss their talisman. We will continue to bring the updates regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo as it comes.

