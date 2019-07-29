×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Players: Top 5 duos aged 24 and under

Joseph Catalano
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
46   //    29 Jul 2019, 22:55 IST

Who are the next players to breakthrough and lead the league for years to come?
Who are the next players to breakthrough and lead the league for years to come?

So much has already been said this off-season about the new duos forming across the league, with stars from every corner teaming up to form the most open season of this generation. It's difficult not to talk about who will come out on top next year.

It seems that gone are the days of the big three, as player movement has reached a point where half the league has a superstar duo. Whether it's LeBron and AD or Kawhi and PG, they each have a window to win and for most, that opportunity is right now.

But in today's article, we take a look toward the future and rank the upcoming partnerships that will one day take over the NBA for years to come:

#5 Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Tatum and Brown with the Boston Celtics
Tatum and Brown with the Boston Celtics

Career stats

Jayson Tatum: 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game

Jaylen Brown: 11.2 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game

Much has been spoken about the Celtics roster, their depth and impressive young core. During their first year playing together, Tatum and Brown managed to force a game seven against LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers without star Kyrie Irving

Last season, they were underwhelming and suffered a second-round playoff defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks in embarrassing fashion - failing to work out significant chemistry issues and struggling to live up to their high expectations. This offseason, the star veterans in Irving and Al Horford have both departed the franchise for pastures new, leaving the keys to these two young stars.

Both have had some developmental issues and many believe the Celtics are handling their youth core poorly, having tried to force Gordon Hayward into the rotation more regularly given his injury issues and a huge max contract hanging on his shoulders to boot. 

If they can figure it out, Tatum has the potential to be an offensive weapon while Brown can work to become an exceptional two-way wing. Once their chemistry issues are resolved, the duo could lead by example and push for a top four seed in the Eastern Conference this coming season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Boston Celtics Dallas Mavericks Jayson Tatum Luka Doncic NBA Players
Advertisement
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
Healthy bodies, healthy minds: Best NBA Players turned coaches
RELATED STORY
NBA Player Comparison: Kevin Garnett Vs Dirk Nowitzki
RELATED STORY
NBA History: 5 Most loyal players of all time
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Potential Rookie of the Year candidates so far
RELATED STORY
NBA Today: 5 Most overrated players in the league right now
RELATED STORY
NBA 2019-20: Players who could be 1st Time All-Stars next season
RELATED STORY
Dallas Mavericks: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2019-20: Top 5 Tallest Players in the NBA TODAY
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us