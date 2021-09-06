NBA Predictions: Top 5 Candidates 2021-22 for Most Improved Player Award

With the 2021-22 season around the corner, the time for some early-season NBA Predictions is upon us. With the official dates for all the games released, the excitement of what the league and the teams have in store for us is palpable.

Other than the obvious predictions regarding who wins the title and who wins the NBA MVP award, another interesting accolade this year might just be the Most Improved Player Award.

Julius Randle won the award last season with the New York Knicks. Randle recorded a career-best average of 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and six assists during the regular season.

After leading them to a 41-31 record with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks also secured a playoff berth in the fourth seed. He was also selected as an All-Star.

With so much young talent in the league on the brink of a breakout season, we take a look at the top five candidates for the 2021-22 Most Improved Player Award.

#5 Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma brings the ball up ocourt at the Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets game

Coming into his fifth season in the NBA, Kyle Kuzma spent his first four years with the LA Lakers. Being an important member of the 2019-20 championship squad there were great expectations of Kuzma establishing himself as a key player going into the 2020-21 season.

However, after an underwhelming display, Kuzma's time with the Purple and Gold came to an end. In a blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook, Kuzma was sent to the Washington Wizards as part of a trade package.

After averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds last season, Kuzma's inconsistency was the biggest concern. But if the trade can prove to be any kind of motivator, Kuzma could have a comeback season reminiscent of his rookie and sophomore season.

With the potential to score with the free-flowing offense of the Wizards, Kuzma also has defensive upside, which he developed with the Lakers. However, it does seem more likely that he'll come off the bench due to the starting spot being occupied by Rui Hachimura.

#4 Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. shoots a three-pointer over Mikal Bridges

Coming off of his sophomore season with the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. has shown himself to be an important asset on the Nuggets roster. Having averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds for the season, we may see him improve further in the 2021-22 season.

His ability to cut to the basket makes him the perfect running mate for a skilled point-center like Nikola Jokic. Additionally, Porter Jr.'s athleticism and long frame helps him rebound and finish over defenders.

He has shown skill in shooting from downtown as well. He shot 44.5% from beyond the arc in the 2020-21 season. Most of his shots were off the catch, but he has the ball handling ability to create shots off the dribble as well.

His ability to take tough shots also gives Denver a massive advantage as it presents him as an option for closing out games for the Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. will find himself in the starting lineup for the Nuggets. Should he live up to his potential from the previous season, he seems like a good candidate for the Most Improved Player Award.

