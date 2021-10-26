NBA rebounds leaders for the 2021-22 NBA season: 25th October, 2021

The 2021-22 NBA season is officially underway. There's no doubt that fans are eager to see what some of their favorite players and teams have done when it comes to league rankings. While many love to be fascinated with scoring, it's also an important time to see how many of the players have done in some other statistical categories.

It's no secret that points usually get the most attention when it comes to fans and discussions around the league. But it's also interesting to monitor how the game's top rebounds have done early on. Let's take a look at the league leaders in rebounds per game throughout the first week of NBA play.

#5 Steven Adams (Overall RPG -13.0, RPG last week- NA, Total rebounds- 41)

Last week's position: N/A

Memphis Grizzlies big man Steven Adams has been a force on the glass to start the NBA season.

Steven Adams finds himself tied with a number of players for rebounds per game. He also finds himself second in the entire NBA when it comes to total rebounds, giving him the tie-breaker for this list. Adams was acquired in the offseason via trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Since then, he has hit the ground running for the Memphis Grizzlies with his ability to be a dominant force on the glass. Adams finished with at least 14 rebounds in two of his first three games. His only game in which he didn't finish with a double-digit rebounding performance was a game against the Los Angeles Clippers. In that game, he finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

#4 Clint Capela (Overall RPG- 13.5, RPG last week- NA, Total rebounds- 27)

Last week's position: N/A

Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela continues to dominate the glass in the NBA.

Over several recent years in the NBA, Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela has continued to be a consistent force on the glass. Capela is off to another strong start to begin the 2021-22 NBA season, as he's currently averaging 13.5 rebounds per game for the Hawks. Capela finished with more than 13 rebounds in both of his games this year. That includes a recent 14-rebound performance in just 27 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

