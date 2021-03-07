NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: 2021 NBA All-Star game live streaming options - March 7th

The 2021 NBA All-Star game is all set to take place tonight, with Team LeBron locking horns with Team Durant at State Farm Arena.

There was a major cloud of doubt over the event happening in the first place, but the NBA and NBPA mutually decided that the high-profile showdown will take place despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the 2021 NBA All-Star game?

69th NBA All-Star Game

The 2021 NBA All-Star game will see the league's biggest stars display their talents in Atlanta tonight, with enthralling matchups like Stephen Curry vs. Kyrie Irving set to entertain fans.

The Slam Dunk Contest will serve as halftime entertainment for those watching the All-Star Game. Viewers will be able to live-stream the 2021 NBA All-Star game through the options listed below -

NBA on TNT

The 2021 NBA All-Star game can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

🌟 NBA All-Star Game Format 🌟



The game will follow the same format as last year, with the teams competing to win each quarter and playing to a Final Target Score during the untimed fourth quarter. #NBAAllStar



Learn More: https://t.co/7TfxrqQ2XH pic.twitter.com/DUaood06vY — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 18, 2021

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can also watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Can the 2021 NBA All-Star game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

All of All-Star in One Night!



THIS SUNDAY, March 7 on TNT:

🌟 5pm/et: TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax

🌟 6:30pm/et: #TacoBellSkills & #MtnDew3PT

🌟 8pm/et: 70th NBA All-Star Game

🌟 Halftime: #ATTSlamDunk



Learn More: https://t.co/HxScoCs39r pic.twitter.com/h0Ii4tpNvD — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) March 3, 2021

Until last year, fans could rely on Reddit to watch NBA games for free in high quality. The subreddit r/NBAstreams had various options for viewers to choose from, but since the turn of the year, this method has been rendered illegal.

Hence, fans won't be able to watch the 2021 NBA All-Star game live on Reddit.

