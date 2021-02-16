NBA Reddit Stream: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks live-stream for February 16th

The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Toronto Raptors to the Fiserv Forum tonight, and will be looking to snap a streak of 3 consecutive losses. The Bucks are 2nd in the NBA Eastern Conference despite their recent slump in form, while the Toronto Raptors are narrowly holding on to the 8th spot in the East.
Social media site Reddit used to be a viable option for fans to watch basketball fixtures online. But since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, followers of one of the most popular basketball leagues in the world haven't been able to find legal streaming options that are free to use.
Can the Toronto Raptors - Milwaukee Bucks
game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?
Like the Bucks, the Toronto Raptors are going through a spell of bad form. They have lost their last two games, with the latest defeat coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have the worst record in the NBA. Both teams will consider this encounter a must-win match, which makes this game an enthralling affair for the fans.
Unfortunately, fans won't be able to live-stream the game on Reddit due to the ban, but there are other ways to catch this fixture.
How to live-stream the Toronto Raptors - Milwaukee Bucks game?
Below, you can find several high-quality options to view the Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks clash.
NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS
Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.
NBA on ESPN LIVE
NBA fans can watch the Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.
NBA on TNT
This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.
NBA on ABC
The Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.
