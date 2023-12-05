NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Chet Holmgren and Ausar Thompson after Week 6

The NBA ROY Award recognizes the player who shows the most promise in their first year in the league. Many of the league's current and soon-to-be Hall of Famers were first recognized by being named the best rookie of their class.

Legends such as Shaquille O'Neal (1993), Tim Duncan (1998), LeBron James (2004), and Chris Paul (2006) are among those who have this distinction.

This year's rookie class is providing one of the most contentious and exciting races to the NBA ROY award. Aside from young stars like Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, other rookies are making a name for themselves.

Top 5 candidates to win the NBA ROY Award after Week 6

While the eyes of the fans and the media are on the two seven-footers playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, other young players are making a strong argument as to why they should be considered for the Rookie of the Year.

#5. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12.0 ppg, 2.6 apg, 3.9 rpg)

The Miami Heat are trying to find the right pieces that will help them finally win a championship after coming up short in 2020 and against the Denver Nuggets last season. After failing to land Damian Lillard, the Heat are trying to retool around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

It seems they picked the right player to help them return to the finals and finally win a championship with Jaime Jaquez Jr., who was drafted with the 18th pick. He had an impressive November, which saw him earn the NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

#4. Jordan Hawkins (12.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 37% 3PT)

The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to establish themselves as a serious contender after building one of the best teams on paper. With a healthy core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, they can be a real threat in the West.

They have also found some additional help with rookie Jordan Hawkins, who is leading all first-year players in three-point percentage. His strong shooting from downtown is his biggest claim to the NBA ROY award.

#3. Ausar Thompson (10.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 1.0 spg)

The Detroit Pistons are clearly in a rebuilding phase this season, as they hold the worst record in the league right now. Aside from that, they are currently in the middle of a lengthy losing streak, which now stands at 17.

However, they have some reason to be optimistic for the future since the No. 5 pick in the draft, Ausar Thompson, is having a strong rookie outing. He has shown that he can be a reliable two-way player and develop into the centerpiece that the Pistons need to reinvigorate the franchise.

#2. Victor Wembanyama (19.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 1.3 spg)

Victor Wembanyama was showcasing some moves that were typically reserved for someone much smaller. As such, the 7-foot-4 French big man generated a lot of hype.

So far, the No. 1 overall pick has not disappointed, as he has shown that he can hold his own on either end of the floor. His incredible two-way play makes him one of the few true contenders to win the NBA ROY this season and a worthy successor to Tim Duncan and David Robinson.

#1. Chet Holmgren (17.6 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.2 bpg, 53.1% FG)

Chet Holmgren missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury he sustained while defending LeBron James in a pro-am game prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. Since he did not play a single minute in the NBA last year, he remains eligible to win the NBA ROY.

This season, he is showing everyone why he was the No. 2 overall pick last year and is also establishing an interesting rivalry with Victor Wembanyama. It is worth noting that Holmgren won November's Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

