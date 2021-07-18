NBA Rumors: 3 Bold Predictions for the LA Clippers' 2021 NBA offseason

The LA Clippers are a team that is constantly involved in NBA rumors, mostly because of the kind of star power they possess. The Clippers have an important offseason ahead of them, as their front office will have to make some key decisions on existing personnel.

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers will have to make major decisions on impending extensions, 2021 NBA draft pick

The LA Clippers had a great 2020-21 NBA campaign as the team made the Western Conference finals for the first time in the franchise's existence. Kawhi Leonard's injury was probably the only blemish on a strong playoff run, and head coach Tyronn Lue will be hoping management can keep the same core for next season.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for the LA Clippers' 2021 NBA offseason

#3 Kawhi Leonard will decline his player option

Kawhi Leonard recently underwent successful surgery following an ACL tear and injury that he incurred during the Western Conference semi-finals series against the Utah Jazz. Leonard is expected to miss at least 6-8 months due to the injury setback.

Leonard's rehabilitation is set to play a key role in the decision regarding his next destination. NBA rumors across the league suggest that Leonard might decline the player option in his contract, which would present him with two options - re-sign with the LA Clippers on a new deal or sign elsewhere.

“The most likely scenario, league sources say, remains Leonard opting out to re-sign with the Clippers — or, in Steve Ballmer’s worst nightmare, to shock the league by signing elsewhere."https://t.co/ZRs32z69l0 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 17, 2021

Marc Stein recently reported that Leonard doesn't want to switch teams for the third time, but he also mentioned that as the days progress, the idea of him leaving the LA Clippers doesn't seem that absurd. The Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks are the only teams that can absorb Leonard's potential contract, and it will be intriguing to see what the two-time NBA champion ends up doing.

Kawhi Leonard's situation is very similar to Kevin Durant's in 2019, and we predict that like what the Slim Reaper did then, the former Raptors man will take his talents elsewhere this summer.

Kawhi Leonard underwent successful surgery today to repair a partial right ACL tear, the Clippers announced. pic.twitter.com/qUTbsChm1u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 14, 2021

