NBA Summer League 2019: 5 Biggest missing names from the Las Vegas tournament

Ja Morant is among the exciting young players that won't be participating in this year's summer league

The annual Las Vegas Summer League kicks off today, and the event will provide basketball fans with a glimpse of the NBA's best up-and-coming young stars. The Summer League also provides a platform for G-League players to impress NBA scouts as they try and earn a roster spot for the forthcoming season.

Zion Williamson will be the headline act, although there is a surprisingly long list of notable names that will miss the event. So, here are five emerging players that won't be taking to the court in Las Vegas.

#5 Bol Bol

Bol Bol will miss the summer league with a foot injury

At the turn of the year, Bol Bol was mentioned as a likely top 10 pick in the NBA draft. However, during last months draft, the 19-year-old fell all the way to 44th and was quickly traded from the Heat to the Nuggets.

As a 7 ft 2 in big who can shoot the three, Bol Bol promised to be one of the most intriguing performers, although the Oregon product will miss out as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

#4 Kevin Porter Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr. is not expected to make an appearance in the Summer League

Kevin Porter Jr. was selected 30th overall in last months draft, although the Cavaliers are believed to have big plans for the 19-year-old. The Summer League represented an opportunity for Porter Jr. to integrate with his new team, although a hip flexor injury has made his participation doubtful.

Porter Jr. averaged 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 22.1 minutes during his year with USC, and has earned comparisons to James Harden. The shooting guard is believed to be fully fit, although the Cavs are reluctant to risk his healed hip.

