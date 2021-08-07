NBA Summer League 2021: Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards Prediction and Match Preview – August 8th, 2021

The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams who will participate in five games each.

The 10-day, 75-game tournament will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. It will give fans the first look at most of the rookies who will be a part of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Indiana Pacers will kick off their summer league campaign against the Washington Wizards on August 8th, with both teams having announced rosters for the tournament in recent days. The tournament also gives the teams a chance to take stock of what to expect from the new head-coaches for the upcoming season.

Pacers play basketball this Sunday at 8:00 Est vs the Wizards. Former Pacer, Joe Young, is on Washington’s summer league roster. Aaron Holiday is not. — Zach Pearson (@zapearsonNBA) August 6, 2021

Match Details

Fixture - Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards | MGM Resorts NBA Summer League

Date & Time - Sunday, August 8, 8:00 PM ET (Monday, August 9th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada

Indiana Pacers Preview

Chris Duarte is likely to play what will be his first game for the Indiana Pacers. They have not added their other two draft picks to the roster but have two undrafted prospects from the 2021 NBA Draft in the form of Terry Taylor and Duane Washington Jr.. Both are expected to be on the bench for the Indiana Pacers.

INJURY UPDATE: Goga Bitadze has not participated in the first two summer league practices due to a sore back. He is being evaluated daily and updates will be provided as warranted.https://t.co/W9wcEFrtPY — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 3, 2021

Rick Carlisle, former coach of the Dallas Mavericks, will also join a team with a range of prospects from recent NBA drafts. The first game is expected to give players a chance to gain fitness whilst also allowing the indiana Pacers’ fans to look at Chris Duarte, who is one of the oldest players drafted this time around.

The Indiana Pacers will be looking to get off to a quick start, although they do have a couple of injuries.

Key player - Chris Duarte

Before the 2021 draft, the 24-year old Duarte claimed that he is perfect for teams that are looking to “win now.” Duarte is said to be an all-round threat with decent 3-point shooting and passing skills. He has been especially praised for his basketball IQ and is joining a team that is expected to see further changes until the beginning of the season.

In Duarte, the Pacers might have a player who exceeds expectations immediately, despite only being the 13th pick.

Indiana Pacers rookie Chris Duarte

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard – Chris Duarte l Shooting Guard - Jordan Bone l Small Forward – O’shae Brissett l Power Forward – Bennie Boatwright l Center – Goga Bitadze

Washington Wizards Preview

In one swift move, the Washington Wizards have taken the look of a rebuilding team. Bradley Beal’s future is uncertain but the Wizards have added Corey Kispert, a player widely expected to be the best shooter in the 2021 class. They also added 31st pick Isaiah Todd and have Cassius Winston and Caleb Homesley as other standout prospects who could potentially snag an NBA contract.

Dawkins to D.C. 🙌



Aub will play in the NBA summer league with the @WashWizards #ChargeOn ⚔ #BuiltByUCF pic.twitter.com/RHkiAFUJv6 — UCF Men’s Hoops (@UCF_MBB) August 5, 2021

The Washington Wizards may have recently lost their biggest star but the overall deal, along with a number of prospects on their Summer League roster, means they will be keeping an eye on the Summer League matches. Expect the Wizards to fill the roster with shooters before the start of the 2021-22 NBA regular season.

Key Player – Corey Kispert

The 15th pick Corey Kispert has already been tipped to be the standout player from the 2021 class and is said to be the best shooter as well. The Washington Wizards lack shooters, and in Kispert they have a player who averaged more than 18 points despite having five NBA prospects alongside him at Gonzaga.

Kispert’s is an exciting small forward capable of guarding multiple positions and is an elite 3-point shooter capable of developing into an elite NBA player. He should be a big asset for the Washington Wizards.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Aubrey Dawkins l Shooting Guard - Jordan Goodwin l Small Forward - Corey Kispert l Power Forward - Caleb Homesley l Center - Marques Bolden

Pacers vs Wizards Match Prediction

On paper, the Washington Wizards have better quality and will be looking forward to the debut of both their rookies. The Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, have Chris Duarte along with some experienced undrafted prospects from the 2015 and the 2017 drafts. Both teams will be looking to get a hang of things, with the Washington Wizards having an advantage over the Indiana Pacers, at least at first glance.

Where to Watch Pacers vs Wizards?

The Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards game will be televised nationally in the U.S. by ESPN2 and NBA TV. International viewers can watch the game live on NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee