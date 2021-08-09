NBA Summer League 2021: LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview | August 9th, 2021

The LA Clippers will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks in a tantalizing Las Vegas Summer League game on Monday.

The LA Clippers made a historic 2021 NBA Playoffs run, a journey that ended at the hands of the Phoenix Suns at the Western Conference Finals stage. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are the 2020-21 NBA champions and will now look to prove their mettle in the summer league as well.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Monday, August 9th, 2021, 9:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers will field the likes of Jay Scrubb, Daniel Oturu and Amir Coffey, all of whom have a year of NBA experience. Rookies Keon Johnson, Jason Preston and BJ Boston will also look to impress as the Clippers go into the tournament with one of the strongest contingents.

International player Isaiah Hicks from the Korean Basketball League and undrafted talent Lydell Elmore from High Point University are two more names the fans should keep an eye out for. The Clippers front office has received considerable acclaim for their work in the offseason, and they will be eager to see how the draftees fare in the competition.

Key Player - Jay Scrubb

In the 4 games Jay Scrubb played last season with the LA Clippers, he tallied 8 points and 3 rebounds, showing a glimpse of his talent. The JUCO alum is an athletic wing who might get substantial playing time with the Clippers due to Kawhi Leonard's injury.

Scrubb is an athletic build and doesn't shy away from playing hard on defense, two qualities that could translate into him becoming an effective player on an NBA team. He has also shown a willingness to score, and expect him to have a good game against the Bucks.

LA Clippers predicted lineup

G - Amir Coffey, G - Jay Scrubb, F - Isaiah Hicks, F- Caleb Wesson, C - Daniel Oturu

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks will have Jordan Nwora leading them, and he is coming off an impressive 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Nigeria. Although the African team bowed out of the tournament in the group stage phase, Nwora was impressive, averaging 21 points per game.

The Bucks announce 2021 NBA Summer League Roster:

Theo Brinson promises tremendous scoring potential, but he will have to show improvement on the defensive side of the ball if he wants to earn more playing time next season. Power forward Mamadi Diakite will play the role of a defensive anchor, while Greek import Georgios Kalaitzakis is expected to get major minutes as well.

Key Player - Jordan Nwora

Drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2020 NBA draft, Jordan Nwora has gone strength-to-strength since then. Nwora's talent came to light in the G League when he turned in some stellar performances for the Salt Lake City stars. He won the 2021 NBA Championship with the Bucks, becoming just the third Nigerian player to do so.

Nwora is an exciting prospect with a penchant for scoring, and he is likely to be the Milwaukee Bucks' standout player in the clash against LA Clippers.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - D'Mitrik Trice, G - Theo Pinson, F - Jordan Nwora, F- Jemmerio Jones, C - Steven Enoch

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

The LA Clippers have arguably the best squad in the Summer League, and they are heavy favorites to win this contest. The Milwaukee Bucks have a relatively weak roster, and it is tough to envisage them giving the Clippers a run for their money.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks

The LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks game will be televised on ESPNU. Fans can also stream the game online via NBA League Pass.

