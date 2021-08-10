NBA Summer League 2021: New York Knicks vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2021

The New York Knicks have a star-studded 2021 NBA Summer League roster and will take on the LA Lakers in their third fixture. Apart from their first-round picks in the form of Kai Jones and Keo Johnson, the Knicks have also added Jericho Sims and have multiple contracted players on the roster to go with Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, might not even be able to hand out new contracts considering the whirlwind of an offseason that they are having. They do have Joel Ayayi and Mac McClung, who are prospects to watch out for, with Austin Reaves also making a strong impression in the games so far.

Lakers Summer League squad starters for the Cali Classic opener vs. Miami:



Justin Robinson

Austin Reaves

Joel Ayayi

Chaundee Brown Jr.

Devontae Cacok



Game tips on ESPN2 in about 20 minutes. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) August 3, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs LA Lakers | MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 11th; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, August 12th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have a range of stars to look forward to in the summer league. Newly signed rookies Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride have made an impact while Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Luca Vildoza are some other names to watch out for.

New York Knicks will take on the LA Lakers next.

Vildoza participated in the Olympics for Argentina and the Knicks have an experienced Summer League roster that is expected to come away with a win here.

Key Player – Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley did enough to stake his claim as a potentially elite guard for the New York Knicks. He was the 25th pick of the 2020 NBA Draft and was part of the Knicks’ rotation last season. Quickley has shown potential but is an inconsistent shooter who needs to work on his defense as well. The Summer League is expected to provide him with a chance to further his development in the wake of the new season.

Tipping off the day of summer league with Knicks/Pacers. New York’s Immanuel Quickley has had a strong first half - 9 points, 5 assists, just 1 turnover. Very active. The good for Obi Toppin? 14 points, 6/12 FG. pic.twitter.com/aTqYfOzA9X — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) August 9, 2021

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Miles McBride | G - Immanuel Quickley | F - Quentin Grimes | F - Kevin Knox | C - Justin Patton

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers might not have a top draft pick to look at, but they added two potential stars in Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves, and have Devontae Cacok in their ranks as well.

Following two games together in Sacramento, the Summer Lakers are kicking off Las Vegas Summer League against the Suns tomorrow.@nicoleganglani has everything you need to know. https://t.co/wEMvKL0v5Y — Silver Screen and Roll (@LakersSBN) August 8, 2021

But with McClung, Ayayi and Reaves all starting strongly, there is no shortage of talent on the LA Lakers roster despite the absence of a first-round 2021 NBA Draft pick (Isaiah Jackson was moved to the Indiana Pacers in the Russell Westbrook trade).

Key Player – Austin Reaves

Reaves chose to skip the 2021 NBA Draft and now has a chance to be on the LA Lakers’ roster alongside LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. He averaged more than 18 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds in his final college season and is expected to make an instant impact in the NBA.

He has decent passing skills, a high basketball IQ to go with good speed and athleticism. His shooting from distance is not there yet, but Reaves has enough time on his hands to become a serviceable guard in the NBA.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Austin Reaves l Shooting Guard - Joel Ayayi l Small Forward - Devontae Cacok l Power Forward - Yoeli Childs l Center - Romaro Gill

Knicks vs Lakers Match Prediction

On paper, the New York Knicks have more quality and multiple NBA players who are looking for gametime and fitness. The LA Lakers also have some notable names but will be looking to give all of their players some gametime. Overall, the New York Knicks are favorites to post an easy victory.

Where to watch the Knicks vs Lakers vs game?

The New York Knicks vs LA Lakers game will be nationally televised in the USA on NBA TV and will be available to stream on ESPN's family of networks. For fans across the world, the game will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee