NBA Summer League 2021: Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - August 11th, 2021

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Toronto Raptors in their second game of the 2021 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Wednesday.

The Warriors are coming off a loss against the Orlando Magic, while the Raptors won their matchup against the New York Knicks.

The two teams with the best record at the end of four games will play in the championship finals.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 11th; 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, August 12th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center and COX Pavilion, University of Las Vegas, NV.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are headlined by their two first-round picks, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

The rookie duo combined for 37 points and 10 rebounds in their loss against the Miami Heat in the California Classic Summer League. They have been key players for the franchise, and they might soon share a court with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

The shot location and result, if consistently accurate, that would get Moses Moody on the floor quickly for the Warriors pic.twitter.com/cgu5EbDdKh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 5, 2021

The other players to look out for are Gary Payton II and Justinian Jessup. Payton II played a handful of games for the Golden State Warriors last season and has been lighting it up in the Summer League. He combined for 24 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, and 6 steals in his last two games while defending at a high level.

Key Player - Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors [Source: Golden State of Mind]

As the 7th overall pick, Jonathan Kuminga is bound to get a lot of attention. He had a great debut with 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals against the Miami Heat.

The Golden State Warriors have a small championship window, and Kuminga will be in the spotlight as they look to make a title run.

The Summer League games are an opportunity for Kuminga to earn a spot in the main rotation.

impressive first half debut for Jonathan Kuminga pic.twitter.com/TVn5S49Kvl — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 5, 2021

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Gary Payton II | G - Moses Moody | F - Jonathan Kuminga | F - Justinian Jessup | C - Selom Mawugbe

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are coming off a 10-point victory against the New York Knicks. Their fourth overall pick, Scottie Barnes, stuffed the stat sheet and showcased his versatility. He registered 18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and a block on 7-18 shooting from the field, including 1-4 from downtown.

NBA sophomore Malachi Flynn posted a team-high 23 points on a remarkable 8-13 shooting from the field, including 4-5 from beyond the arc. Despite struggling to shoot from the field, Freddie Gillespie grabbed 13 boards and 2 steals.

The Toronto Raptors are excited to showcase their new roster in the upcoming season and re-establish themselves as an Eastern Conference powerhouse. The Summer League is a great way for them to train the younger players and figure out how they fit within the system.

Key Player - Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes with the Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes was projected to go top 10 in the draft, but the Toronto Raptors surprised everyone by selecting him at fourth. The team coaching staff is now looking at how he can help in the main rotation with Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.

Barnes has been compared to Draymond Green due to his impeccable defense and versatile game.

Scottie Barnes not shy from three 👀 pic.twitter.com/KLK5TBii2i — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 8, 2021

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Malachi Flynn | G - David Johnson | F - Ishmail Wainright | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Freddie Gillespie

Raptors vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors don't have any notable players with NBA experience other than Gary Payton II. Mychal Mulder and Jordan Poole were also removed from the roster.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors haven't played Yuta Watanabe, and their chances of winning depend on Malachi Flynn and Scottie Barnes' production.

This game could be a close one down the stretch.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Warriors game

The Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors game will be nationally televised in the USA on ESPN2 and will be available to stream on ESPN's family of networks. For fans across the world, the game can be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Golden State Warriors Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh