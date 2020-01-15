NBA Trade Deadline: 3 players whom the Toronto Raptors should target

Toronto Raptors need to make changes soon

The Toronto Raptors are performing really well this season and are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference with a 25-14 record. After Kawhi Leonard left them in the off-season, not many backed them to make the playoffs. However, Pascal Siakam, along with the rest of the Raptors team have proved them wrong.

Even though they are 4th and staking a claim for home court advantage, the Raptors are in a tight spot, just half a game ahead of the 5th place Indiana Pacers and 1 game ahead of the 6th place Philadelphia 76ers. A matter of 2 or 3 games could turn the season on its head.

The Raptors president, Masai Ujiri is known for making quiet deals for players, without anyone catching a whiff of what is going on (cue DeMar DeRozan). It is certain that the Raptors need to make a few deals, especially with the core of their team over 30 years old. Here are the 3 players whom the Toronto Raptors should target before the trade deadline.

#3 Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons)

Detroit Pistons have been actively looking to trade Drummond

Andre Drummond is a very polarising figure in the NBA. He has put up stellar numbers throughout his career and has missed only 12 games since his sophomore year in the NBA.

He has improved himself each year, be it rebounding or free throw shooting or his passing ability. Last season, Drummond averaged 17.3 points and 15.6 rebounds per game, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16.

This season too, Drummond has continued his excellent form, averaging 17.4 points and 15.7 rebounds per game. His defensive stats are really good, averaging 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocks this season.

Even though the Pistons have lost Blake Griffin to a potential season ending injury and with the future looking bleak, they are willing to trade Drummond, as he will be on his final year. This could be the perfect opportunity for a team like Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors have started off the season really well, but they are in dire need of an awesome rebounder. Marc Gasol is just not doing it for them anymore and the Raptors will be bolstered immensely if they can move for Drummond.

Trade deal:

The Pistons get: Marc Gasol, 2020 1st round pick and 2021 2nd round pick.

The Raptors get: Andre Drummond.

