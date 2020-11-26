NBA Trade Options: The Case for and against the Brooklyn Nets acquiring Rudy Gobert this offseason 

The Brooklyn Nets have been a hot topic in NBA Trade Rumors this offseason. The franchise has reportedly chased several big names that can bolster their chances of winning the 2021 NBA championship. In recent weeks, one of the players that the franchise is rumored to be interested in is Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert.

The 28-year-old center was initially considered an untradable part of the team by the Utah Jazz front office. However, after the COVID-19 incident in the team's locker room, a rift has reportedly opened between the Frenchmen and his teammates. Since the incident, NBA Trade Rumors have reported that the franchise is ready to move on from Rudy Gobert.

Here are the cases made for and against the Brooklyn Nets pursuing the former defensive player of the year this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: The Case for the Brooklyn Nets going after Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

At just 28-years-old, Rudy Gobert is already a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, winning back-to-back honors in 2018 and 2019. His inside defense is one of the best in the league, while his perimeter defense continues to improve.

More importantly, the Brooklyn Nets could get the star for a discount price this off-season. As mentioned earlier, NBA Trade Rumors have indicated that the Utah Jazz are looking to offload the player, and their actions have supported the rumors.

All-Star Rudy Gobert to ESPN on Utah Jazz allowing limited fans in arena: “I think that if they make it happen they probably have the scientific evidence that it would be safe for us and for the fans in attendance.”



Gobert was the 1st NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 24, 2020

The franchise recently signed veteran big man Derrick Favors in Free Agency. Additionally, the team selected Udoka Azubuike in the NBA Draft 2020. All signs point to the Jazz looking to replace the Gobert.

Nonetheless, Rudy Gobert is still in the early stages of his prime. Given the quality of the Frenchman, the Brooklyn Nets must seize the opportunity of acquiring the player for cheap this offseason.

NBA Trade Options: The Case against the Brooklyn Nets going after Rudy Gobert

Jarrett Allen

Rudy Gobert is certainly an impressive player, but the fact is the Brooklyn Nets simply don't need him.

The franchise has already talked about DeAndre Jordan being their first choice center for the 2020-21 NBA season. Despite battling several injuries, the 32-year-old has been productive in the games he has played and complements Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving very well.

“I don’t think he should be blamed or bashed as much as he is."



Lakers SG Danny Green discusses Rudy Gobert and COVID-19 in the NBA in exclusive FaceTime with @TaylorRooks pic.twitter.com/Wgl4Ib2dER — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets also have a decent backup option in Jarrett Allen. The 22-year-old has shown he is a starting-caliber player who can be a factor on a championship team. Given the rate at which Allen is developing on both ends, the Brooklyn Nets would be wise to stick with him.

With the Brooklyn Nets being stacked at the five, it wouldn't make sense for the franchise to go after Rudy Gobert this offseason.

