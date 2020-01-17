NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks interested in OKC's Steven Adams

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Steven Adams has spent his entire career with the Oklahoma City Thunder

What's the rumor?

After enduring another miserable season, the Atlanta Hawks are believed to be in the market to add quality around the emerging Trae Young. In particular, it has been reported that the Hawks are desperate to recruit a new center, and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports believes that Atlanta could move for Oklahoma City's Steven Adams:

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams is also on the Hawks’ radar and talks could potentially pick up steam as the deadline looms, sources said.

In case you didn't know...

After spending one year with the Pittsburgh Panthers, Adams was selected by the Thunder with the 12th overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. The Kiwi endured a slow rookie campaign as he adapted to the demands of the NBA, although he established himself as a starter the following year, and was among OKC's best players as the team came within one game of reaching the 2016 NBA Finals.

Adams was subsequently rewarded with a new four-year, $100 million contract extension - although the center no longers appears to be in the team's long-term plans following the offseason departures of Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

The heart of the matter

Despite playing just 27.7 minutes per contest this season, Adams is averaging a double-double for the first time in his career, and at 26, he is a player who can continue to develop alongside Young. If the Thunder front office is committed to a rebuild, it makes sense to offload the $27.5 million that Adams is owed for the 2020-21 season - and a potential trade could benefit both teams.

What's next?

The Hawks are back in action on Friday as they take on the San Antonio Spurs. Meanwhile, the Thunder will play the Miami Heat.