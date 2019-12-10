NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks promise help to Trae Young after locker room meltdown

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 10 Dec 2019, 00:29 IST SHARE

Trae Young is the lone performer on a struggling Atlanta roster

While nobody expected them to contend for a playoff spot, the Atlanta Hawks have enough talent on their team to not be reeling with a 6-17 record. The Hawks, who started the season with two consecutive wins, are currently ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Franchise cornerstone Trae Young, who's averaging 28.8 points per game on 46.2% shooting, is evidently unhappy with the same. Shams Charania of The Athletic has now reported that the rising frustration has led to an emotional locker room scene involving Young and a high-ranking official promised him that help would be on the way soon for the sophomore.

Atlanta's poor run

Despite Trae Young's monumental increase in offensive production, the Hawks continue to drop games left, right, and center. They endured a 10-game losing streak at one point during the season. One of the biggest missing pieces in the rotation is John Collins, who was suspended for 25 games after testing positive for the use of performance-enhancing drugs. Collins was Atlanta's main offensive threat last season.

Additionally, defense has continued to be the Hawks' primary concern with the franchise ranked 28th in opponent points per game. Rookies De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish have also flattered to deceive so far.

What's next?

With 6th February 2019 being the NBA trade deadline, there's still plenty of time for Atlanta to make moves in the market. The team lacks notable veterans and that's an area the front office might want to improve upon.