NBA Trade Rumors: Executives around the league doubt Cleveland Cavaliers will keep their No. 5 draft pick

The NBA draft lottery results were announced recently. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be choosing the first pick in the NBA draft 2020. After the announcement of the draft lottery, NBA trade rumours have started circulating in the media as the teams will be looking to improve their roster.

Cleveland Cavaliers looking to trade their draft pick according to opposing NBA executive

The Cleveland Cavaliers ended up with the fifth pick in the NBA draft 2020. Cleveland's pick has sparked a couple of rumours, as the team is not looking to add another unproven youngster to their roster. The Cleveland Cavaliers have rookie Darius Garland and sophomore Collin Sexton in their starting lineup with veterans like Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

An opposing NBA executive believes that the Cleveland Cavaliers will be willing to trade their fifth pick for an experienced player. The executive quoted -

"They don't want that (No.5 overall) draft pick," he told SI.com. "I don't know that for certainty -- but I've spoken to enough people over there that I know they don't really want to bring in another young unknown.

"I strongly believe they will end up trading it."

The Cleveland Cavaliers had the worst record in the eastern conference. They were not a part of the 22 team contingent that was invited to the NBA bubble in Orlando. Despite having the worst record, the Cavaliers only managed to pick fifth in the NBA draft lottery. The opposing executive added further-

"From my understanding, Mr Gilbert is starting to put the pressure on (Cavs GM) Koby Altman and the front office," the opposing exec told SI. "There's no ultimatum or deadline, as far as I know. But I think there's a sense that it's time to start making the playoffs and showing signs of progress."

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to add experience to their young roster. According to NBA trade rumours, Tristan Thompson could make way for a power forward. When asked about a rumour that the Cavs would have an interest in Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons if he were to become available, the opposing exec told SI it would be a no-brainer.

"Of course they would, and they would be able to offer as good of a package as anyone else," he said. "I'm guessing (Simmons) is the type of player they want, as opposed to another draft pick -- young, proven, would sell jerseys and win games."

Uncertainty surrounds the entire draft at the moment. NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently said he doesn't even know when next season will begin, though the target remains December.

So many around the league seem to believe the draft, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16, still will be held before Nov. 1 if it is moved.

