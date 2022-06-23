NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers open to parting ways with sharpshooter this offseason

The LA Clippers are looking to upgrade their roster after a disappointing end to the previous season. They finished among the top eight in the Western Conference, earning a spot in the play-in tournament but were eliminated after losing back-to-back games. Paul George returned from injury in time to help them secure a play-in spot but could play in only one of the two games.

The duo of Kawhi Leonard and George has yet to make an impact for the Clippers, despite making the playoffs in both their seasons together. Although there is no clarity on Leonard’s return next season, pressure is probably weighing in on the franchise to make adjustments. The first of these proposed adjustments is the reported shopping of sharpshooter Luke Kennard, according to Sean Deveney.

Kennard played 70 games this season, averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He was a valuable contributor from the bench, shooting a league-high 44.9%. Kennard made a career-high 190 3-pointers, taking his career total to 550.

Given Kennard’s growth, the Clippers will probably want to capitalize on his trade value to strengthen the roster. Despite the value he brings to the rotation, Kennard’s minutes are expected to be cut after the addition of Normal Powell from the Toronto Raptors.

In 2022-23, Kennard is due to earn $13.7 million, and approximately $30 million over the next two years. Clearing up that space could also be in the franchise’s best interest.

The LA Clippers look serious about strengthening roster for next season

According to reports, the LA Clippers have shown interest in star talent across multiple positions. Their current roster has a wide range of players, both young and old, who put up strong seasons individually.

Reggie Jackson played a crucial role in the absence of Paul George, being the team’s aggressor on multiple occasions. Over 75 games, Jackson averaged 16.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 4.8 apg – thriving in his upgrade to the starting role.

Ivica Zubac is another valuable youngster with great potential. But having played with the franchise for over four years, he is likely to be the first one to go, if the Clippers are able to add a proven center. The Clippers are reportedly interested in Rudy Gobert, provided the Utah Jazz are willing to part ways with him.

Another upgrade the Clippers are likely to consider is at point guard, considering the acquisition of Eric Bledsoe didn’t reap benefits. Kyrie Irving’s name has popped up in rumors suggesting his departure from the Brooklyn Nets, with the Clippers as likely suitors.

Although these are all rumors for now, the interest towards solidifying the roster is a step in the right direction for the Clippers. It will be interesting to see how their roster looks at the start of next season.

