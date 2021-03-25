NBA Trade Rumors: Several teams interested in New Orleans Pelicans’ Eric Bledsoe and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Center JaVale McGee

The New Orleans Pelicans' intentions to move on some of their more expensive contracts have led to them coming up repeatedly as part of the NBA trade rumors. With several teams showing long-term interest in the now-injured Lonzo Ball, the New Orleans Pelicans have indicated that they will be willing to let him go. In return, they expect Eric Bledsoe to be moved on, with the 31-year old Guard still only in the second year of a 4-year, $70 million contract.

The New Orleans Pelicans have, in recent days, been linked to a three-way trade that could involve the likes of Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball. Meanwhile, as we enter the final hours before the NBA trade deadline, several teams have lined up for Cleveland Cavaliers’ Center JaVale Mcgee.

"In the weeks leading up to the deadline, the Pelicans spoke to several teams about a trade package that would send Eric Bledsoe and a first-round pick to a team with interest."



(Via @IanBegley | https://t.co/ucuX7YPWFA) pic.twitter.com/HQqdVEyDnY — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 24, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Bledsoe to be used to facilitate a Lonzo Ball trade?

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the New Orleans Pelicans want to move on both Eric Bledsoe and Steve Adams. They are currently in talks with several teams and are looking to negotiate a trade package that sends Bledsoe and a first-round pick to an interested team.

The New Orleans Pelicans have an impressive young roster with the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Lonzo Ball recently suffered a fracture that sees him out for the rest of the season.

Lonzo Ball has attracted interest form several teams

In such a scenario, they are looking into the possibility of Lonzo Ball being used as a reward for a trade partner that is open to taking on the contracts of Eric Bledsoe or Steve Adams. Eric Bledsoe has been the starting Center for the New Orleans Pelicans, although considering the expensive contracts and Ball’s long-term injury, such a deal might prove difficult to pull off before the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Several teams interested in Cleveland Cavaliers’ JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee now has a realistic chance of being moved on by the Cleveland Cavaliers before the NBA trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Several playoff contenders apparently view JaVale McGee as a realistic addition as the season stumbles towards its business end.

There's a strong sense that center JaVale McGee will be dealt before Thursday's deadline, sources tell @ShamsCharania.



📚: https://t.co/h47aFO4ODv pic.twitter.com/E9UNz6eHnU — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 24, 2021

The 33-year old is in the final year of the contract that he signed with the LA Lakers, and has been a solid bench player for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. He is averaging 8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game, and can be a good addition for teams looking for depth at the Center position.