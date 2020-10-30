NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Sacramento Kings going into the 2020-21 season

The Sacramento Kings finished last in the Pacific division in the 2019-20 NBA season. As more and more teams stack up on talents heading into 2021, the Kings need to make major moves in the offseason to remain relevant in the Western Conference. In this article, we'll take a look at the dream starting 5 for the Sacramento Kings for the next season based on recent NBA trade rumors.

While there's no dearth of talent on the Sacramento Kings' roster, injuries and a lack of chemistry between some players cost them the playoff spot this year. According to recent NBA trade rumors, some big names like Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes might be available in the trade market this offseason. On this note, here's their dream starting 5:

Point Guard: De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

After playing just 3 seasons in the NBA, De'Aaron Fox has already developed into a solid player in the league and will be the face of the Sacramento Kings' franchise in the future.

De'Aaron Fox always wanted the Kings to draft him, and he's determined to build a championship contender in Sacramento (via @James_HamNBCS)https://t.co/N94zz9Z2d2 pic.twitter.com/as8l8ZtWe7 — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) September 27, 2020

The 22-year-old point guard has been improving every single season so far and averaged an impressive 21.1 points in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Kings will bank on Fox developing into a perennial All-Star in the years to come.

Shooting Guard: Bogdan Bogdanovic

Memphis Grizzlies v Sacramento Kings

At age 27, Bogdan Bogdanovic has established himself as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. He replaced Buddy Hield in the starting line-up this season and went on to average 15.1 points.

Even though Bogdanovic is one of the biggest names in this year's free agency market, he'll be a restricted free agent this offseason, and the Sacramento Kings should do everything in their power to retain the Serbian.

Small Forward: Gordon Hayward

Celtics offseason preview:



- Breaking down the five possible Gordon Hayward scenarios, including several fake trades.



- What the Celtics are going to do with all of those picks (spoiler: trade them).



- Paths to delaying the repeater tax. https://t.co/I5fEQ6leLp — Samuel H. Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 28, 2020

NBA trade rumors suggest that the Boston Celtics might be looking to offload Gordon Hayward's expiring contract, and the Sacramento Kings can make the most of this opportunity.

Hayward still has a few good years of basketball left in him, and his offensive versatility can be a great addition to the Kings' frontcourt. A trade package centered around Buddy Hield or Harrison Barnes might get the job done.

Power Forward: Nemanja Bjelica

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

While Nemanja Bjelica might not be the 'dream power forward' according to some fans, he's still good at what he does and had his best NBA season this year with the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings will also have the option of using Gordon Hayward or Marvin Bagley at No. 4 depending on the situation.

Center: Myles Turner

Sacramento Kings v Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner might be on his way out of the Indiana Pacers, and NBA trade rumors suggest the 24-year-old might be a great frontcourt partner for Marvin Bagley.

Turner is one of the best shot-blockers in the league and is still far from reaching his prime. His presence in the paint will help Sacramento Kings get back into playoff contention next season.

