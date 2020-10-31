NBA Trade Rumors: Why a move for Kevin Love could help the Houston Rockets finally solve their frontcourt issues

After being knocked out in five games by the LA Lakers in the NBA Western Conference semi-finals last season, the Houston Rockets have been the subject of a bevy of NBA Trade Rumors.

With the arrival of new head coach Stephen Silas, the Houston Rockets could be looking to change the look of its roster. Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, who is available this off-season, could be an enticing NBA trade option for the Rockets' front office.

NBA Trade Options: Why the Houston Rockets need to make a move for Kevin Love

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

The Houston Rockets experimented with a small-ball lineup last season, one that involved power forward PJ Tucker playing at the center position. The tactic worked in the regular season but failed against the LA Lakers in the playoffs, which the Rockets lost in five games.

2018 NBA Finals - Game Three

With the Houston Rockets desperately needing a big, the management could be looking to address that gap in the roster during the off-season, with Kevin Love reportedly one of the preferred targets of the franchise.

Kevin Love had a very decent season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he averaged nearly 18 points and ten rebounds a game.

Love, who shot 37.4% from the three-point range, could up that number significantly in a Houston Rockets side that is built to provide their players good looks from outside the arc.

Advertisement

The former Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star also has three years left in his current deal, but he will only be earning a little over $90 million in this period.

Breaking: Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Stephen Silas is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach of the Houston Rockets, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/wK0JUCp6M1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 28, 2020

Kevin Love is an elite rebounder for a man of his size and can play both as a center and as a power forward.

He would be a perfect fit at the Houston Rockets if the franchise opt to continue playing small-ball, as he is better at rebounding than anyone else in his height group. Love is also an excellent three-point shooter and will be a tremendous upgrade on PJ Tucker.